CENTRAL – Southern Wesleyan picked up their first Conference Carolinas victory of the season as they took down the Erskine Flying Fleet in a 3-0 final score on Wednesday evening.

The Warriors collected 30 kills in their victory over the Flying Fleet. Amber Bass led the team with 13 kills. She was followed by Abigail Gannaio with eight kills. Of the 29 assists, Ashley Sexton recorded 17 to lead the team. Both Kali Letcher and Carter Duggins had two service aces. Southern Wesleyan had 49 digs with Kristina Pino and Ashley Sexton leading the team with 13 digs. The Warriors had six blocks in the game.

“Tonight we came together as a team. Each and every one of us played our roles,” said Coach Heinz. “We believed in one another and played for each other. We knew the Lord had our back, we went out fighting and came home with the win.”

How It Happened

Set One

Erskine charged out of the gate, but Southern Wesleyan kept the set close as Carter Duggins put in another ace. The Warriors continued to challenge as Amber Bass and Abigail Gannaio each killed the ball to keep Southern Wesleyan within four points of Erskine. Emily Ellis and Bass put down kills to come within two, but a kill by Ali Angell allowed the Flying Fleet to regain their three point lead. The Warriors continued to chip away at the Flying Fleet’s lead until a kill by Abigail Gannaio allowed Southern Wesleyan to tie the set up 22-22. Kills by Gannaio and Ellis allowed the Warriors to win the first set 25-23.

Set Two

Erskine took the first points of the second set, but kills by Abigail Gannaio and Amber Bass allowed Southern Wesleyan to tie the set up 2-2. Bass put down a kill to put the Warriors on top 4-3. The Flying Fleet attacked the ball, but an assisted block by Amber Bass and Riley Young allowed Southern Wesleyan to take an 8-4 point lead. The Flying Fleet countered with kills by Ali Angell, but a kill by Emily Ellis allowed the Warriors to extend their lead to 16-9. Southern Wesleyan would not relent their attacks as Amber Bass killed the ball to give the Warriors a 25-11 point second set victory.

Set Three

The Flying Fleet took the first point on a kill by Ali Angell, but kills by Carter Duggins and Gavirelle Elswick allowed the Warriors to take a 2-1 point lead. Emily Ellis and Riley Young blocked an attack by Meredith Hollinger to extend Southern Wesleyan’s lead to 5-2. An ace by Kali Letcher allowed the Warriors to take a five point lead, but the Flying Fleet countered as kills by Meredith Hollinger allowed them to come within three. Erskine went on a run as they scored six points in a row to put them ahead of Southern Wesleyan 15-12. However, an assisted block by Ellis and Young put the Warriors back within one point of the Flying Fleet. The Warriors pushed ahead as a kill by Abigail Gannaio and an ace by Carter Duggins allowed the Warriors to take the final set 25-22.

What’s Next

Southern Wesleyan will travel to take on the Chowan Hawks and Barton Bulldogs on October 7-8.