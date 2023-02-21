UPSTATE — The Wren High School Athletic Department recently announced the selection of Anthony Frate as the new Varsity Head Football Coach pending board approval. Frate returns to Wren High School, having previously served as the Defensive Coordinator during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Frate played collegiately at Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio, where he lettered on teams that won three National Championships in his four years. Frate brings 18 years of coaching experience, four as a Varsity Head coach, to a Hurricane program that has experienced success over the past decade.

Most recently, Frate led the Hillcrest High Rams to a 26-12 record over the past four years and was named Region 1-5A Coach of the Year in 2021. Under Frate’s leadership, the Rams qualified for the playoffs in the last three seasons of his four year tenure.

On returning to Wren, Frate said, “I’m truly excited and thankful for the opportunity that Mr. Binnicker, Dr. Whitfield, and the Anderson School District One Board has presented to me. The commitment to athletics that they have shown is impressive and I look forward to my future with the dedicated and supportive Wren community.”

Wren Principal Kyle Whitfield added, “I had the privilege of working with Coach Frate when he served as the defensive coordinator at Wren and he had a positive impact on our program’s success during those seasons. We are excited to have him back at Wren as our new head coach and we believe he will continue the strong tradition of success.”

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.