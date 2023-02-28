CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan took down the Chowan Hawks in the final game of the series in an 11-6 final score to get the series sweep.

The Warriors totaled 13 hits during the game. Travis Hammond and Marty Grisso each led the team with three hits. Behind them Marcerio Allen and Chance Fogel had two hits. Cam Mitchem and Marty Grisso each picked up home runs, and TJ Highsmith hit a double. Fogel led the team with three of the nine RBIs. The lone walk of the day was given to Jackson Mix.

Clifton Olmstead started the final game on the mound for the Warriors. Olmstead pitched 4.2 innings while striking out two batters. Ash Faulk, George Schodowski, Mikah Gustavson and Sandy Johnson all came in to pitch in relief. Johnson led the team with three strikeouts. Faulk picked up the win.

“Very pleased with how our team played this past week,” said Coach Robinson. “Always good to start conference by getting a sweep. We have played a lot better and we need to continue that as we continue to move forward this season. Proud of our team.”

The Hawks struck first as Williams was able to come in to score on a ground out double play by Whelan in the top of the second inning.

Southern Wesleyan countered in the bottom of the same inning. Josh Long led off the inning by reaching first. A single by Marty Grisso to left field allowed Long to advance to second base. With one out, Tyler Jackson reached first on an error to load up the bases. Jackson Mix hit into a fielder’s choice that caused Long to be out at home. With the bases still loaded, Marcerio Allen singled to left center field to bring both Jackson and Grisso home and advance Mix to second base. A wild pitch then allowed both Mix and Allen to advance ninety feet. Another wild pitch allowed both Mix and Allen to come in to score and put the Warriors ahead 4-1.

Chowan cut Southern Wesleyan’s lead in half in the top of the fifth inning as a single by Bartholomew brought Bausas across home plate.

The Warriors pushed on as they scored once again in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jackson Mix led off the inning with a single down the left field line. A single by Marcerio Allen allowed Mix to advance to second base. Travis Hammond laid down a bunt single to load up the bases and bring Chance Fogel up to bat. Fogel hit a single through the left side to bring both Mix and Allen across home plate. TJ Highsmith hit a double to deep right center field to bring Hammond and Fogel home and put the Warriors on top 8-2.

A sacrifice fly out by Dunlap allowed Williams to score and put the Hawks back within five runs of the Warriors.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Jackson Mix walked. An error by the second baseman allowed Marcerio Allen to reach base and put Mix on second. Travis Hammond singled to second base to load up the bases. Chance Fogel hit a sacrifice fly to center field to allow Mix to score and put Southern Wesleyan ahead by six runs.

Chowan threatened again in the top of the seventh inning. A single by West and a sacrifice fly out by Williams brought two more runs in to score.

The Warriors were not discouraged as they pushed ahead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Marty Grisso knocked the ball over the left field wall for his first home run of the season. Cam Mitchem hit the ball deep to left field for the Warriors final run of the game.

The Hawks put one more run on the board in the top of the ninth inning, but Sandy Johnson was able to strike out the side to give the Warriors an 11-6 run victory.

The Warriors will remain at home on March 1 as they host the USC Aiken Pacers at 3 p.m. They will then travel to Belmont, N.C., to take part in a three game series against the Belmont Abbey Crusaders on March 3 and 4. Southern Wesleyan will travel to Dahlonega, Ga., to take on the University of North Georgia Nighthawks on March 7 at 4 p.m. The Warriors will then travel to Bristol, Tenn., on March 10-11 to take on the King Tornado.