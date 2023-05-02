CENTRAL — The SWU Warriors handled business during the Conference Carolinas Championship in Myrtle Beach, SC over the weekend. The hard work payed off as the Warriors placed third overall.

All Conference Honors

Cierra Wright – All-Conference Third Team 4×400 Meter Relay

Deborah Marlow – All-Conference First Team 4×100 Meter Relay

Deborah Marlow – All-Conference Third Team 4×400 Meter Relay

Jada Pittman – All-Conference First Team 4×100 Meter Relay

Kyla Johnson – All-Conference Third Team 4×400 Meter Relay

Madison Boyd – All-Conference Second Team Hammer Throw

Michele Beugre – All-Conference First Team 400 Meters

Michele Beugre – All-Conference First Team 4×100 Meter Relay

Michele Beugre – All-Conference Third Team 4×400 Meter Relay

Mycherie Onwuzuruike – All-Conference First Team Long Jump

Mycherie Onwuzuruike – All-Conference First Team 4×100 Meter Relay

Mycherie Onwuzuruike – All-Conference Second Team 100 Meters

How It Happened

Track Results

4×100 Meter Relay: Southern Wesleyan came from behind as the team of Jada Pittman, Michele Beugre, Deborah Marlow, and Mycherie Onwuzuruike secured a 1st place with a time of 46.02.

4×400 Meter Relay: Despite a unexpected dropping of the baton, Kyla Johnson, Cierra Wright, Deborah Marlow, and Michele Beugre persevered and managed to finish 3rd with a time of 4:00.10.

100m Prelims: Mycherie Onwuzuruike took 2nd place with a time of 11.89. Makayla Wilson took 7th place with a time of 12.18 and Jada Pittman barely missed finals in 9th place with a time of 12.21. Onwuzuruike and Wilson times allowed both of them to advance to the finals.

100m Finals: Mycherie Onwuzuruike finished in second place in the 100 meter finals with a time of 11.66. Makayla Wilson finished in 7th with a time of 12.17.

200m Prelims: Deborah Marlow missed finals by .01 after placing 9th with a time of 25.34

400m Prelims: Michele Beugre and Cierra Wright came in 2nd and 3rd in Prelims, both advancing to finals. Beugre ran a time of 57.20 and Wright ran a time of 57.63. Kyla Johnson barely missed finals with a time of 59.48 which put her in 9th place.

400m Finals: Michele Beugre swept finals away with a first place time of 55.60. Cierra Wright finished in 8th with a time of 1:00.47.

800m Prelims: Lycia Zavala finished 6th with a time of 2:25.54 allowing her to advance to the 800 meter finals. Ava LaBrant finished 11th with a time of 2:36.94.

800m Finals: In the 800 meter finals, Lycia Zavala finished in 8th place with a time of 2:35.37.

1500m Prelims: Macey Morgan placed 7th with a time of 5:00.80 which advanced her to the finals. Merritt Smith finished 15th for the Warriors with a time of 5:16.91

1500m Finals: Macey Morgan finished 9th with a time of 5:08.49

3000 Steeplechase: Abbey Frock finished 4th for the Warriors with a time of 12:19.40

5000m: In the 5000 meters, Abbey Frock finished 9th with a time of 20:09.49

400mh Prelims: Kayla Lema ran a time of 1:05.58 for a 3rd place advancement to finals in the 400 meter hurdles preliminaries. Isabela Castillo followed right behind in 5th with a time of 1:07.33 which also allowed her to advance to the finals. Lauryn Tate finished 14th for the Warriors will a time of 1:11.79

400mh Finals: Isabela Castillo finished 5th with a time of 1:06.60 and Kayla Lema finished 8th with a time of 1:10.15.

100mh Prelims: Travon Lay advanced to finals with a 4th place time of 15.13.

100mh Finals: Travon Lay finished in 4th place with a new PR of 15.01.

Field Results

Long Jump: Mycherie Onwuzuruike broke the stadium record, meet record, and Conference Carolinas record, while hit a NCAA provisional mark in the long jump on Friday evening. She took a first place win after a jump of 6.16m. Jada Pittman took 8th with a jump 5.28m.

Triple Jump: Kayla Love finished 11th with a jump of 10.82m.

Javelin: Lakin Long took 7th place after a throw of 26.75m and Sophie Thiel finished 9th after a throw of 26.36m.

Shot Put: Madison Boyd finished 9th after a throw of 10.36m and Adrionna Coleman finished 14th after a throw of 9.91m.

Discus: Adrionna Coleman finished 4th with a throw of 39.61m. Madison Boyd finished closely behind in 6th with a throw of 38.30m. Selah Holcombe wrapped up the field for the Warriors as she finished 16th after a throw of 32.03m.

Hammer Throw: Madison Boyd took 2nd place and a new school record after a throw of 51.17m. Selah Holcombe finished 7th with a throw of 42.96.

What’s Next

Some Warriors will be competing in the Last Chance Meet in Cleveland, Tennessee before heading to the the NCAA Nationals.