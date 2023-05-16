MOUNT OLIVE, NC – Southern Wesleyan continued their impressive outdoor season on Sunday as they claimed top spots in multiple events.

How It Happened

Track Results

Women’s 100 Meter: In the preliminaries of the 100 meters, Mycherie Onwuzuruike qualified for the finals as she finished in second with a time of 11.85. Behind her, Makayla Wilson also qualified for finals as she finished the preliminaries with a time of 12.15. In the finals of the 100 meters, Wilson finished in second with a time of 12.17.

Men’s 200 Meter: Noah Meadows finished the 200 meters in fifth place with a time of 21.19.

Women’s 4×100 Meter Relay: Southern Wesleyan’s 4×100 Meter Relay team of Makayla Wilson, Michele Beugre, Deborah Marlow and Mycherie Onwuzuruike finished in second place with a time of 46.20.

Field Results

Women’s Hammer Throw: Madison Boyd took fourth place in the hammer throw on Sunday afternoon as she threw the hammer a distance of 49.46 meters.

Women’s Discus: In the discus, Adrionna Coleman finished in sixth as she threw the discus 40.58 meters.

Men’s Javelin: Luke Gordy and Calvin Fernandez each took top three spots in the javelin on Sunday. Gordy finished in second as she threw 58.18 meters, while Fernandez followed closely behind him in third with a throw of 57.55 meters.

What’s Next

Southern Wesleyan will wait to see who will be advancing to the NCAA National Championship for Outdoor Track and Field. Nationals will be head May 24-27 in Pueblo, Colorodo.