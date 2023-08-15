CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University (SWU) head women’s basketball coach John Davis recently announced the addition of Bryant Hedgeman as the assistant women’s basketball coach for the Warriors.

“We are excited to add Bryant to our women’s basketball staff and to our campus community,” said Davis. “Bryant wants the game of basketball to be his mission field for his faith and we are blessed to have an individual like him join our staff. I fully believe that he will help grow our Christ-centered culture and help push our program further from a competitive standpoint.”

Hedgeman comes to SWU from Marshalltown Community College in Iowa where he spent last season as the interim head coach. He is originally from Los Angeles, California and has called Georgia his home for the last 15 years. Hedgeman is a graduate of Morehouse College with a degree in Psychology as well as Master of Science in Sports Administration from Georgia State University. He has coached basketball at various levels.

“I am excited to be a part of the SWU family with the opportunity to not only build the students up as athletes, but also as young adults through a Christ-centered focus,” said Hedgeman. “I am grateful for Coach Davis giving me the chance to be an assistant with the program and I am looking forward to helping make an impact for the upcoming season.”

Hedgeman lives in Easley with his wife, Chantale and their soon-to-be newborn son, Bryant Lamar “LJ” Hedgeman Jr.