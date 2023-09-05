Central — Southern Wesleyan is excited to announce Larry Clark as the new Head Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Track and Field programs. Clark will become the second ever Track and Field Head Coach for the Warriors as he follows in the footsteps of Greg Thiel.

“What an amazing blessing it is to welcome Coach Clark to the Warrior Family,” said Director of Athletics Julia Reininga. “He is celebrated in the track and field community but most importantly is his Godly leadership.”

Clark will join the Warriors after serving as the head coach for the Track and Field and Cross Country programs at Wren High School since 2008. While coaching at Wren, Clark helped lead the Boy’s Track and Field programs to back-to-back AAA Championships in 2021 and 2022. At the conclusion of both 2021 and 2022 seasons, he was awarded South Carolina AAA State Coach of the Year titles. During the 2010 school year, he was awarded the High School Teacher of the Year award at Wren.

Prior to that, he served as a coach, teacher and student council advisor at Easley High School. During his tenure at Easley High School, Clark was named the Teacher of the Year in both 2005 and 2008. Clark served as the Assistant Coach for the Women’s Cross Country and Distance teams at Clemson University from 2005 to 2006.

Immediately after college, he also served as the coach for TL Hanna High School from 1992-1994 and then Northwestern High School from 1997-2001. While coaching at TL Hanna, he led the Boy’s program to two AAA Boys’ State Championship titles in 1994 and 1993 and was named Coach of the Year for both years.

After graduation, he went on to complete his Master’s of Education in Counseling from Clemson University in 1995. He went on to receive a MAT Social Studies from Winthrop University in 2001 and an Education Specialist title from Clemson in 2013.

Clark attended Clemson University where he graduated in 1990 with a BS in PRTM. While at Clemson, he competed for the Tigers on both the Cross Country and Track and Field Teams. He was a member of the ACC Outdoor Championship teams in 1989 and 1990, and the ACC Indoor Championship team in 1987 and 1990. In Track and Field, he was named the ACC Individual Champion in both the 5000 meters and 10,000 meters in 1990. He went on to be named an NCAA Championship All-American in the 5000 meters that year. While he was on the team, the Tigers won the ACC Cross Country Championship in 1987 and 1988. Throughout his athletic career at Clemson, he was named All-ACC Cross Country three times, All-ACC Indoor Track and Field twice and All-ACC Outdoor Track and Field twice. He also received ACC All-Academic Honors from 1987 to 1990.

“I am extremely excited about the possibilities of this great opportunity,” commented Clark. “I can’t wait to see God’s hand in what we can accomplish.”

Throughout his prestigious career, Clark has been named the Region Coach of the Year twelve times and the State Coach of the Year four times. He has coached 10 All-American Athletes and had 28 State Individual Champions. In 2015, he was named to the Crescent High School Hall of Fame as the inaugural class inductee. He was also a member of the 2002 ACC 50th Anniversary Team Cross Country.

Clark and his wife Brandi have been married for 24 years and have two kids, Matte and Grady. They reside in Piedmont, South Carolina.