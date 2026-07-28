Tigers will visit Rome, Florence and Como while playing three exhibition games

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball will embark on a 10-day tour of Italy, visiting Rome, Florence and Como while playing three exhibition games – one in each city.

This will be the Tigers fourth overseas trip under Head Coach Brad Brownell (2013 Italy, 2017 Spain, 2022 France, 2026 Italy), not including the team’s participation in the 2019 World University Games that saw Clemson claim a gold medal.

Brownell enters his 17th season at the helm of Clemson Basketball. The Tigers have won 98 games over the last four seasons, including 55 in ACC play – both second-most in the ACC. Clemson returns seven players from last year’s team and added three freshmen and four transfers,

The team will depart on July 27 and return August 6.

The Tigers will play BC Silute (Lithuanian A2 League) while in Rome, Pro Camp (A2 and B1 Italian Select Team) while in Florence and Orange Bassano (Italian U20 Team) in Como.