Pickens player sparks SCD1 team

EASLEY — Coach George Turmon kind of treats his SCD1 team like a strong military unit. He’s just looking for the best baseball players in the Easley area to win at the Senior League Baseball World Series.

Turmon had over 60 players tryout this year and he had to select the top 16 players.

“I went out and saw every kid (at their school) who was kept on this team,” said Turmon. “In the past, I might have seen half of them. The coaches and I were on the road. I think we put together a great combination.”

His 2026 team includes: Angel Vargas (Clinton, 3B/OF/2B), Bradley Runion (Daniel, SS/RHP), Devin Hutto (Wren, RHP/2B), Jackson Livingston (Daniel, OF), Jacob Melton (Liberty, LHP), Ke’Allen Richards-Blackwell (Laurens, OF), Landon Robertson (Seneca, C/RHP), Logan Johnson (Clinton, SS/2B), Miles Crow (Laurens, 1B/C), Noah Hughes (Laurens, RHP/1B), Paxton Batchelor (Wren, RHP/2B), Riley Whittaker (Laurens, 3B/RHP), Sawyer Luce (Walhalla, OF/RHP), Tanner Whitman (Pickens, 3B/P), Tripp Garrett (Powdersville, SS/2B/RHP) and William Addison (Clinton, C/1B).

Commenting on his team, Turmon said, “They are going to give me something that I’ve been looking for all the other years. We came in last year with 14 pitchers and ready to go into the consolation bracket, and ready to work our way up (the bracket). I truly believe that I have a team (this year) that can go without us going into the consolation bracket.”

Continued Turmon, “What I’m adding to the team this year is speed. I have guys who can get around the bases at every position.”

This will be the fourth-straight year of Turmon coaching the SCD1 team. And for the first time, Turmon will have a player from nearby Pickens. He (Whitman) is a third baseman and a right-handed pitcher. He’ll be a freshman at Pickens High School.

The 14-year-old Whitman is one of the strongest players on the SCD1 team and he found the weight room early in his career. He also plays linebacker and running back in football.

“I started lifting weights around my seventh-grade year,” said Whitman. “At my middle school, we had cross fit. It helped a lot so I can lift the ball out of the ballpark.”

Whitman is enjoying his time on this SCD1 team and thinks this team can go the distance.

“My teammates are great,” Whitman said. “We have big battles at all the positions. It’s because we’re some dogs and we want that spot. It’s going to be some great competition and because of that we’ll be the best team out there.”

The assistant coaches for Turmon this year include: Dean Hall (Pitching Coach), Tim Elrod (Third Base Coach and Hitting Coach) and Cody Craft (Defensive Coach).

The Host Family this year for the Easley team are Randy and Michelle Morgan.

Ending note: Some baseball players can hit the ball a country mile. Others can turn a double play like they play in the big leagues.

But sometimes, it’s the “little things” that a coach sees in a baseball player.

Tanner Whitman, from Pickens, is a good example of that.

“He’s one of those kids you say as a coach – can I get five of those?” Turmon said. “He’s one of the first ones there (to practice) and helps with everything. When you see something and explain it to him, he makes those adjustments to get it done. He’s dialed in. He’s like a Clinton kid. I needed a third baseman and he honed his game to become that person. I’m really pleased with him at this point.”