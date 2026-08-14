Gamecocks’ Stewart named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

DALLAS, TEXAS – Junior EDGE Dylan Stewart was one of 68 players named to the 2026 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced today.

The Southeastern Conference leads the nation with 17 players on the watch list. By position, the list includes 21 linebackers, 16 safeties (including one designated nickel back), 13 defensive ends, 10 defensive tackles and eight cornerbacks.

Stewart started 11 games for the Gamecocks in 2025, earning All-SEC honors and honorable mention All-America distinction. He totaled 33 tackles with 4.5 sacks and a team-leading 12.0 tackles for loss. He also had eight QB hurries, two pass breakups and three forced fumbles (T-2nd in the SEC). Stewart was a unanimous Freshman All-American and finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award in 2024 after notching 23 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, which ranked third among all FBS freshmen.

A Washington, D.C. native, Stewart was tabbed a 2026 First Team Walter Camp Preseason All-American in late June and was also named a Preseason First Team All-SEC member as voted on by media attending SEC Media Days in Tampa the week of July 20.

He is one of 11 returning players who were on the Nagurski Trophy Watch List last fall.

Former Gamecock and current LA Charger Kyle Kennard won the 2024 Nagurski Trophy after logging 15.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in his lone season with South Carolina. He became the first player in school history to win the prestigious trophy.

The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the defensive player of the year award on Nov. 19. The official presentation to the recipient of the 2026 Bronko Nagurski Trophy will be at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C. on Dec. 7.

Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the 2026 season. As in previous years, the FWAA will announce a Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time.

The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football, then became a star for professional football’s Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw “Bronko” Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored nearly 1,000 recipients since 1935.

2026 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Full Watch List

Melkart Abou Jaoude, DE, North Carolina

Xavier Atkins, LB, Auburn

Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas

KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

Drayk Bowen, LB, Notre Dame

Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

Taye Brown, LB, Arizona

Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

Kemari Copeland, DT, Virginia Tech

John Henry Daley, DE, Michigan

CJ Doggette Jr., DT, Florida Atlantic

Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

Jaxton Eck, LB, New Mexico

Koen Entringer, S, Louisville

Tre’Quon Fegans, CB, Jax State

Amare Ferrell, S, Indiana

Brandon Finney Jr., CB, Oregon

C.J. Fite, DT, Arizona State

Bryce Fitzgerald, S, Miami

Blake Fletcher, LB, Air Force

Josh Franklin, NB, Western Michigan

Isaiah Glasker, LB, BYU

Brevin Hamblin, S, Utah State

Rolijah Hardy, LB, Indiana

Simeon Harris, S, Fresno State

A.J. Holmes Jr., DT, Texas Tech

Baron Hopson, LB, Kennesaw State

Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama

Kenyatta Jackson Jr., DE, Ohio State

Will James, CB, Houston

Jamel Johnson, S, TCU

Isaiah Jones, LB, Indiana

Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Dylan LaBarbera, DE, Nevada

Kip Lewis, LB, Oklahoma

Bryce Llewellyn, S, Eastern Michigan

Clev Lubin, DE, Louisville

Zach Lutmer, S, Iowa

Jaylen McClain, S, Ohio State

Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami

Koi Perich, S, Oregon

Suntarine Perkins, LB, Ole Miss

Colton Phares, LB, App State

Brice Pollock, CB, Texas Tech

Marcus Ratcliffe, S, Texas A&M

Ty Redmond, CB, Tennessee

Ben Roberts, LB, Texas Tech

Kam Robinson, LB, Virginia

Matt Rose, LB, Stanford

Faletau Satuala, S, BYU

Colin Simmons, DE, Texas

Anthony Smith, DE, Minnesota

Donnie Smith, DE, Troy

Dylan Stewart, DE, South Carolina

David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

MJ Stroud, DE, Georgia Southern

Jack Tchienchou, S, Tulane

Boubacar Traore, DT, Notre Dame

Tyrique Tucker, DT, Indiana

Cade Uluave, LB, BYU

Princewill Umanmielen, DE, LSU

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, DE, Boise State

A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

Whit Weeks, LB, LSU

Raylen Wilson, LB, Georgia

Damon Wilson II, DE, Miami

Daniel Wingate, LB, Maryland