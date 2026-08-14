McDaniel announces she wiill not return to Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley announced today that guard Maddy McDaniel has withdrawn from the University. The rising junior previously announced on her Instagram that she was stepping away from the team to focus on her mental health.

“We respected Maddy’s decision in July, and we continue to do that in this next step,” Staley said. “She has been a valued part of our program’s success, and she and her family will always be part of our Gamecock family. We wish her all the best as she chooses her future moves on and off the basketball court.”

McDaniel played two seasons at South Carolina, helping the Gamecocks to the national championship game and SEC regular-season titles in both campaigns. She averaged 3.7 points and 2.2 assists in her 15.6 minutes per game over her career. In 2025-26, she led the SEC with a 3.2 assist-to-turnover ratio in league games and handed out 2.7 assists per game for the season.

Continue to check GamecocksOnline.com and the team’s social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for the most up-to-date information on South Carolina women’s basketball.