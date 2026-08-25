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Powdersville wins opener, great matchups on the way

Jeff Holt [email protected]
in ,
Pictured are Pickens High School students showing their support right before their football game last Friday night with Easley. The Blue Flame went on to win 61-41. From (L to R) are: Kimberly Hyder (Sr.), Becca Haltiwanger (Sr.), Hunter Owens (Sr.), Molly Brooks (Sr.) and Taylor McJunkin (Sr.). The two signs in the picture are of PHS Coach James Reynolds and Principal Lucius Culpepper. Jeff Holt / The Easley Progress

Pictured are Pickens High School students showing their support right before their football game last Friday night with Easley. The Blue Flame went on to win 61-41. From (L to R) are: Kimberly Hyder (Sr.), Becca Haltiwanger (Sr.), Hunter Owens (Sr.), Molly Brooks (Sr.) and Taylor McJunkin (Sr.). The two signs in the picture are of PHS Coach James Reynolds and Principal Lucius Culpepper.

Jeff Holt / The Easley Progress

Running back Nasir Waldrop led the Powdersville football team to a 28-12 win over Seneca last Friday night. Waldrop had 25 carries for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jordan Martinez also rushed for 68 yards on 11 carries for Powdersville, while Dashton Brown had 7 carries for 46 yards.

For Seneca, QB Eli Wylie was 12-of-21 for 176 yards and a touchdown. PHS led 14-6 at halftime.

In other action, Daniel also won their season opener 42-28 over the Wren Hurricanes. It marked the 11th-straight season that Daniel’s football team won their first game of the season.

Liberty did not play in Week 1 of local football.

Mark the calendar: There are two local football games on Sept. 4 that should be great games. The Pickens football team will travel to play at Liberty on Sept. 4 and then Powdersville will travel to play the always-tough Daniel Lions.

High School Football:

Friday, Aug. 28:

Pendleton at Easley

Blacksburg at Pickens

Seneca at Liberty

TL Hanna at Powdersville

BHP at Daniel

College Football:

Saturday, Sept. 5:

Clemson at LSU

Kent State at South Carolina