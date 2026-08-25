Powdersville wins opener, great matchups on the way

Running back Nasir Waldrop led the Powdersville football team to a 28-12 win over Seneca last Friday night. Waldrop had 25 carries for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jordan Martinez also rushed for 68 yards on 11 carries for Powdersville, while Dashton Brown had 7 carries for 46 yards.

For Seneca, QB Eli Wylie was 12-of-21 for 176 yards and a touchdown. PHS led 14-6 at halftime.

In other action, Daniel also won their season opener 42-28 over the Wren Hurricanes. It marked the 11th-straight season that Daniel’s football team won their first game of the season.

Liberty did not play in Week 1 of local football.

Mark the calendar: There are two local football games on Sept. 4 that should be great games. The Pickens football team will travel to play at Liberty on Sept. 4 and then Powdersville will travel to play the always-tough Daniel Lions.

High School Football:

Friday, Aug. 28:

Pendleton at Easley

Blacksburg at Pickens

Seneca at Liberty

TL Hanna at Powdersville

BHP at Daniel

College Football:

Saturday, Sept. 5:

Clemson at LSU

Kent State at South Carolina