Easley’s 4th quarter rally not enough

EASLEY — Before the game even started, Pendleton Coach Grayson Howell knew what he was up against last Friday night at Easley High School. Some of the long-time fans in the area still remember Howell when he coached in Easley.

“We can’t let Whit (Rodgers) be comfortable (at quarterback),” Howell said. “We have to find a way to get him off his spot. He had a great game last week (against Pickens) in his first varsity start. He’s been slinging it for a long time. He’s special. He’s a battler and he’s got some skilled guys around him.”

Pendleton jumped out to a commanding 38-14 lead in the third quarter and some Easley fans even left the stadium. Many thought it was a blowout in the making.

Easley, though, bounced back to outscore Pendleton 28-7 in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs ended up hanging on – barely – to a 45-42 victory. It seemed like the Green Wave just needed a couple more minutes on the clock to rally for a victory. Rodgers, a sophomore QB, ended the night with a monster game of 29-of-53 for 409 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“I felt like we got a little comfortable in the fourth quarter and we had some guys out there in the fourth quarter who hadn’t played a lot of football (due to injuries),” Howell said.

The favorite target of Rodgers was Leyton Scott with 7 catches for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns. Rounding out the receiving core for the Green Wave were Owen Ross (6-106 and 1 TD), Chase Wimpey (5-66 and a TD) and Maddox Raby (4-54).

“I knew they wouldn’t quit,” said EHS Coach Sam Houston. “We’re just young in a lot of key areas and Pendleton is a good football team. We just have to keep growing and growing up as a football team.”

Pendleton climbed to 2-0 on the season, while Easley slipped to 0-2.

Not to be overlooked was Easley’s rushing attack of Preston Bivens (100 yards on 14 carries) and Jaydon Rhodes (10 rushes for 72 yards). The Green Wave did have two costly fumbles, though.

EHS senior defensive back Jordan McCrary, meanwhile, was encouraged by the second half of the Green Wave.

“We just have to come out faster,” McCrary said. “We played this second half perfectly. We just need to come out with a better fight – play as a team, keep our composure and be just a little better. We’re right there.”

In other action, Pickens improved to 2-0 on the season with a 48-6 win over Blacksburg. Senior QB Brooks Dow continued his dominant play on offense with 214 yards passing, 3 passing touchdowns, 106 yards on the ground and 1 rushing touchdown. Defensively, the Blue Flame forced two turnovers. Karsen Seder had an interception and Isaac Arnold had a strip sack off a safety blitz, and the fumble was recovered by Jasper Harris. Seven different players also had an interception for the Pickens defense – Dow, David Bolden, Cam Wilson, Bryson White, Rylie Johnson, Isaac Arnold and Tanner Whitman.

Daniel 45, Belton-Honea Path 7 (Daniel goes to 2-0 on the season)

TL Hanna 30, Powdersville 7 (Liberty had 24 players last Friday night play in their first varsity football game.)