Clary commits to play at UVA

Grayson Clary has made his decision: The University of Virginia.

That’s where Clary – the talented quarterback at Rabun Gap-Nacooche – has decided to continue his football career. His “short list” of colleges to play at consisted of UVA, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin and the University of Central Florida.

“I chose UVA because of the staff, the culture that has been set by Coach (Tony) Elliott and the staff blew me away,” Clary said. “I can see myself playing for them and the way they utilize the strengths of the quarterback to set up their offense. The QB room is really set up well and I like the way they bring QBs along through their system.”

The Virginia Cavaliers have competed at the Division I level (FBS for football) in the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1953. The UVA football team is off to a 3-1 start this season and their schedule includes teams like West Virginia, Florida State, Syracuse, Duke, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

The sky is the limit for Clary. He is one of the best pure passers at quarterback in this entire area. His stat line at quarterback this season at Rabun Gap is: 117-of-173 (68 percent) for 1,686 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Carson Bryant, a receiver for Clary at Rabun Gap, said it best earlier in the season: “Any time you see the ball in the air (from Clary) you know that it’s going to be a catchable ball,” he said.

At press time, Clary had 20 offers to play college football. Clary has verbally committed to play for the University of Virginia and he will officially sign next year during his senior of high school at Rabun Gap.

It’s just been a huge learning experience, too.

“Being at Rabun Gap, you learn a lot about colleges through our college counselors,” said Clary, the former quarterback at Daniel High School. “UVA is always one of the tops as far as academics combined with athletics. It sells itself. The grounds are really impressive and they have an incredible business school as well which is what I want to major in. The support network in the program is really impressive as well.”