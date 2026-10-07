Ross leads charge for EHS football team

Standing in at “5-8 or 5-9” and around 135 pounds, Owen Ross is probably not on too many scouting reports of opposing teams.

Yet the senior wide receiver stands tall for the Green Wave football team.

He’s a captain!

“It means a lot to me that I’m capable enough to lead them and having them trust in me is truly unbelievable,” Ross said. “I couldn’t ask for a better team. I wouldn’t trade them for any other team program. I really love my team.”

Academically, the 17-year-old Ross has a 4.02 grade point average in the classroom and his favorite subject is science. He’s hoping to attend Clemson University and study agriculture. “I want to study agriculture because I want to have a job that I love,” he said. “Doing something in agriculture makes me happy.”

From the gridiron: Owen helps bring that senior leadership to the passing game of the Easley Green Wave. It all starts with talented sophomore QB Whit Rodgers leading the way.

“Whit really understands the game,” Ross said. “He’s young and he makes mistakes, bu he’s going to be a great player one day.”

Ross is able to help lead a talented group of sophomores at the EHS receiving position, too – Leyton Scott, Maddox Raby, Chase Wimpey and Cayden Cromer.

“Chase kind of surprised me, watching him go out there and kind of ball-out is amazing to watch,” said Ross. “Maddox and Leyton are some of the best players too. They understand the game.”

Boys State: Recently, was got to experience Boys State at Anderson University and he just soaked it all in.

“Boys State was a great experience,” he said. “Going in, I had no idea what it was about and no clue what to expect. At first, it started out kind of slow and then – as the days went on – it surprised me. I was able to experience a great brotherhood and a great effort.”

Owen, The Easley Progress Athlete of the Week, is the son of Stephanie and Dean Ross.

(You can reach Jeff Holt at [email protected])