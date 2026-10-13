Archer leads way for Easley cross country

EASLEY — There are studies about how athletes who compete in more than one sport are more successful.

That is nothing new for Easley High School junior Kyra Archer. She’s a standout runner for the Green Wave track team and was on the school-record 4×8 relay team last season.

And recently, Archer is leaving her mark in the sport of cross country. Her time of 19 minutes, 51 seconds at the recent Woodmont Cross Country Invitational put her in the Top-10 all time at EHS in cross country (ninth individually).

Archer took some time to reflect on her running strategy at the Woodmont Invite. “I just got out really fast – not getting boxed in at the beginning of the race,” she said. “Making sure that I can keep a pace that is not too fast, so that I can keep consistency. Then around mile 2, making sure that you don’t lose your pace. Stay consistent. Then as I hit the track at the end of the race, just all-out and give everything you have.”

The combination of track and cross country is taking Archer to another level.

“Track helps me a lot with my speed work and just getting faster times on average,” said Archer, right before a cross country practice this past week. “I love the freedom (of running) that it gives me and the fact that it helps me stay fit, doing something that I actually enjoy.”

Archer is quick to credit her coach, Braxton Sheriff in helping her reach new heights in her running career. “If we didn’t have the structured workouts that he gives us, there wouldn’t be any improvement,” she said.

The 16-year-old Archer has a 4.0 grade point average and has been named The Easley Progress Athlete of the Week. Her favorite class at school is English and – in her off time – she enjoys reading and drawing.

“I love being around people who share my interests, and it encourages me all the time to do better in my spare time and as a person in general,” she said.

There is one person on the EHS cross country team, though, that Archer looks up to.

That one person is senior teammate Kara Cisco. “She (Cisco) is like the most supportive person to me and – no matter what you are going through – she is always there for you,” said Archer.

At press time, Archer was unsure if she wants to run competitively in college or now. However, it seems like she’ll always enjoy the chance to run – whether it is competitively or not. She used the term “maybe” as far as competing in college. Then added,”If not, consistently running all the time.”

Steady improvement: Archer started running cross country at EHS (on the varsity level) when she was in seventh-grade and her first overall race was clocked at 28 minutes. Now, she’s running under 20 minutes for teh EHS varsity cross country team. “It just goes to show you that she’s put in the work and each year she’s getting better and better,” said Coach Sheriff. “She’s one of our leaders on the team. She might not be the loudest … I call her one of our quiet leaders.”

Kyra is the daughter of Michelle and Jeff Archer.