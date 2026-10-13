Daniel-Pickens matchup; Park and Rec All Stars

You could call it the Game of the Year (for the regular season) … two undefeated teams from the Pickens Country area.

This week, you’ve got the Daniel Lions (7-0, 2-0) traveling to play Pickens (also 7-0, 2-0). Most of the local fans would still pick Daniel to win this game. This is one of those games that you’ll probably get a ton of local fans – not even from the Daniel and Pickens area – who go to the game and just want to see some good football. The Lions just posted a 45-0 shutout over Seneca last weekend and the Blue Flame rolled to a 65-0 win over Southside.

In other action, Liberty (4-3, 2-0) defeated Pendleton 14-0. Sophomore running back Cullen Spence led the Red Devils offense with 32 carries for 223 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Wren, led by Sloan Sanders, rallied past the Emerald Vikings 37-30 in a Class 3A Region 2 match-up. Sanders sealed the victory with an interception with just 46.6 seconds left in the game.

“I saw an opportunity and knew that they do a lot of hooks to their receivers and running backs and throw the deep ball,” said Sanders, right after celebrating with his teammates. “I just saw that and knew it was my opportunity and took it. This team is something different. We are taking it all the way.”

Both teams entered the game with 6-1 records. Wren QB Jacob Owings was 13-of-20 for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Added Hurricanes coach Anthony Frate, “I’m proud of our boys. We just have to take it step by step.”

The upcoming high school football games:

Easley at Laurens

Crescent at Liberty

Belton Honea Path at Powdersville

Wren at Palmetto 17

Clary update: Former Daniel QB Grayson Clary has thrown for 1,912 yards this season (14.8 avg.) on 129-of-195 accuracy (.662 percent) for Rabun Gap, along with 12 touchdowns.

College Football:

Saturday, Oct. 17

Charleston Southern at Clemson

A bye week for the University of South Carolina (the Gamecocks rolled past No. 16 Florida 38-19 on Saturday.)

Clemson football and Wesco Jr.: Wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. recorded career highs in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (152) against Miami. Wesco’s previous career highs in each category both came against SMU in the 2024 ACC Championship Game (eight receptions for 143 yards). The 100-yard receiving game was Wesco’s seventh of his career, tying Mike Williams, Chansi Stuckey and Tony Horne for sixth-most in Clemson history. The 100-yard receiving effort was Wesco’s first of the season and his first since Oct. 11, 2025, at Boston College.

NFL scores …

Jacksonville 19, Philadelphia 17 (Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence was 24-of-39 for 331 yards and 2 touchdowns.)

2026 Easley Park and Rec Football …

8U All Stars – Jaxon Barksdale, Kason Brock, Makel Collins, Nico Dickson, Kenneth Duck IV, Kolby Evatt, Ryder Finley, Cam Hood, Creed Hunt, Elias Johnson, Braylen Lollis, Graysen Marks, Nowlan Miller, Slater Pace, Mason Robinson, Brixtyn Rogers, Zayne Seder, James Spalding, Nathan Stack, Jude Stelling, Renley Swaney, Dawson Thomas and Arterio Whaley Arnold, Jr. Coaches – Shaun Dickson, Ken Duck, Dusty Johnson and Arterio Whaley Arnold.

10U All Stars – Taelor Adams, David Berman, AJ Bovain, Roman Brown, Kingston Butler, Kingston Crenshaw, Landon Dickson, Trey Elmore, Ryan Hall, Jahsun Jones, Connor Keating, Walter “Dashun” Lee, Easton Mote, Olin Nix, Aceyn Robinson, Giovanni Rodrigui, Camden Russell, Lucas Stack, Wells Summey, Talon Taylor, Trent Walker Jr., Adan Warren, Christian Widema and Elmore Williams. Coaches – Matt Stack, Mitchell Mote, Hoagie Stack, Chad Hall.

12U All Stars – Patrick Benjamin, Cameron Brann, Easton Bridges, River Cisson, Gunner Coker, Tyus Coleman, Jonah Eady, Phillip Foggie, Cooper Fortin, Bennett Franklin, Kamdyn Greenlee, Sam Hensley, Kasen Holland, Triton Justice, Dalton Keenan, James Keller, Brady Little, Kingston McGowens, Bryson Meekins, Raiden Morris, Paxton Murray, Amir Robinson, Jaxen Wade, Barrett West and Conner Yang. Coaches – Blake Holland, Justin Benjamin, Tony Brann and Greg Bridges.