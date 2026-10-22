Marsoun shines as Athlete of the Week

EASLEY — Sometimes in sports, it is the personality of an athlete that gives a team that extra spark.

That’s how it is for the Easley High School girls tennis team. Chloe Marsoun was the lone tennis player honored last week for the Green Wave on Senior Night.

“It’s pretty cool. I like being the only senior,” said Marsoun, The Easley Progress Athlete of the Week. “I get all the attention.”

Continued Marsoun, “Being on the team is super fun. It’s a great way to make memories with all of my friends, and it’s a great way to get active. The last four years have been really good for me, and I just love being on the team. It’s been amazing.”

Marsoun said she grew up with dance and then decided to give tennis a shot her freshman year at EHS at 14 years old.

She plays No. 5 on the Easley tennis team.

When she was asked about any highlights this year, she did not want to talk about any certain matches or any certain plays.

She went right to the social part of it all.

“The bus rides,” she said. “That’s my favorite part. Especially, for the team bonding.”

Chloe is the daughter of Lindsay and Rory Marsoun.

Chloe said there is one player that she looks up to on the team and that is sophomore Maci Anders.

“She (Anders) really strives to get better and I really like that about her,” said Chloe.

EHS head coach Nic McMillan gave a speech about his lone senior on the team and said, “Chloe, thank you for being part of the Easley girls tennis for the past four years. Thank you for the laughs, the sass, the memories, and all the personality you have brought to this team. You have been part of the Green Wave family, and that is something you will always carry with you.”

Chloe is currently in cosmetology school and will earn her license to cut hair in January.

”We are excited to see her take her next step and know that her outgoing personality and confidence will serve her well in whatever she chooses to do,” said Coach McMillan.