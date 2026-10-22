Thurmon leads charge on Military Appreciation Day

You’ve all heard it’s “the most exciting 25 seconds in college football” as Brent Musburger coined it in 1985.

But last Saturday afternoon, when the Clemson Tigers football team ran down the hill at Memorial Stadium, it was another level for Tiger offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon (No. 52). He actually got to lead the Tigers team down the hill carrying the U.S. Flag on Military Appreciation Day.

“When I heard about it, I think I was more excited than he was,” said Elyjah’s mom, Tammie, who also served four years of active duty in the U.S. Army.

Added Tigers Coach Dabo Swinney, “I know it meant a lot to him.”

Over 100,000 fans piled into Memorial Stadium on Saturday at the Military Appreciation Day. It’s something that the 20-year-old Thurmon will never forget. “It was surreal,” he said after the game. “Coach (Swinney) told me I had the opportunity to lead the guys down the hill. It was amazing.”

Elyjah grew up with that military discipline from his mom, making sure he got good grades to play sports. In fact, Elyjah graduated early from high school (at age 17) with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

“My mom (Tammie) was a stickler for grades,” said Elyjah, who is a sophomore athletically and a junior academically at Clemson. “She always instilled in me (academics) from grade school all the way up. If football does not work out, then you can get an academic scholarship and go anywhere with that. The big thing for me was being booksmart while I played ball because you have to have that education.”

Elyjah and the Clemson Tigers did take care of business on Saturday in Clemson’s 37-0 win over Charleston Southern. A bit of history was on this day as Clemson kicker Nolan Hauser knocked down a 59-yard field goal right before halftime, which was the second-longest field goal in school history. It also marked the 19th-straight win the Tigers have piled up at Memorial Stadium on Military Appreciation Day.

Elyjah, listed at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, is able to play all five spots on the offensive line for the Tigers.

Elyjah’s dad, Earnest, had quite a military career. He served 26 years in the U.S. Army, had nine combat tours and retired as a Master Sergeant.

Earnest took some time to put it all in perspective on this memorable day.

“It means a lot to me as an American to have served my country, and to defend the people in the United States,” Earnest said. “It means a lot and says a lot about the Clemson team and how they care about (military) veterans and American soldiers.”

Added Earnest, about his son (Elyjah), “He’s a great athlete and a great football player. I just hope and pray that he continues to follow God and put God first in everything he does. I hope he continues to be successful in his career while he’s here at Clemson.”