100th win for Mustar and Patriots

There are football teams and football programs.

The Powdersville football team rolled to a 42-14 victory over Palmetto on Senior Night and improved to 6-4 on the season. Senior Nasir Waldrop broke the game open with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that could have been on an ESPN highlight reel. Serving as captains for this game for Powdersville were Jaydon McGrier, Stephen Hudgins, Xavier Huggins and Waldrop.

But last Friday night, it was more about the quality program that Patriots coach Robert Mustar has built. It also marked the 100th victory of the Patriots football program and Coach Mustar has been there from day one.

“Longevity is a good part of it,” Mustar said after the memorable win. “I guess I’ve done a good enough job for them not to run me off. We’ve built something that I’d like to think our community and our school can be proud of. It goes back to those early days. We took our lumps that very first year. We did not have a senior on the roster. We had seven juniors, and some freshman and sophomores playing varsity football that should have been playing JV football. They took their lumps, but they never gave up. It’ll sink in and when it does I’ll think of those earlier teams that built the foundation for these guys and they are putting their best foot forward. That’s all you can ask for.”

And about his seniors, Mustar said, “These kids are special to me. Whether they have football here at Powdersville High School for four years, three years, two years or one year – they are a senior and we wanted to pay tribute to them tonight. Ultimately, it is about winning the game and getting them in the game. I know were were able to do that tonight and it makes it that more special.”

One of the assistant coaches for Mustar is Kyle Stewart. He serves as the Offensive Coordinator for the Mustar-led program.

They go way back.

“I’ve known Coach Mustar for a long time,” Stewart said. “I coached track at Easley and he was at Wren. That’s when we first met and then I was at Liberty. We always played each other. He and I did things the same. We tried to schedule opponents with coaches that we respected. We always tried to schedule each other. Then when my time at Liberty was done, he was my first phone call and I asked his advice and he said I may have something. We’re friends. We like a lot of the same things and it is just fun to work with him. It’s not work when you are here with your buddies. Certainly, there are stressful times when you do this type of work, but I’m very appreciative for him allowing me to be a part of it here and along for the ride. It’s my sixth season here.”

Continued Stewart, about Mustar as a football coach, “He’s great. He lets us coach. If we ask, he’ll tell us what he sees. I’m very appreciative of the trust he puts in me and our coaching staff. He lets us develop game plans, and set up practice how we want to do it. He steps in when the time is needed if we need to dial it back a little bit – if we need to keep kids healthy and things like that – what a head coach should do. I’m proud to know him, to work for him, and proud he’s my friend, and to see him get this because he deserves it. How much he cares for these kids and what he does for this school. And, he’s our athletic director and how he supports all of our programs at the school.”