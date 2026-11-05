Kreger hits new heights for Powdersville

Sometimes in life, to be successful, you have to jump out of your comfort zone.

That’s exactly what Powdersville High School’s Colton Kreger has done for his senior year.

He went out for football.

“I’ve been loving it,” said Kreger, The Easley Progress Athlete of the Week, at a recent practice. “It’s been a great change of scenery. Just learning more about football and seeing myself get better. I just try to be a leader and try to set an example for the younger guys. I’ve been friends with these guys my whole life, but I kind of drifted away from them (the football players). Just to rekindle all the friendships I had before has been great. Especially, since it is my last year of high school.”

Added Patriots Coach Robert Mustar, “It’s been really fun having him out. It’s his first year playing football for us. I don’t have a time machine. But if I did, I would have made sure that this young man would have played his ninth thru 11th grade. I feel like if he would have, he is a kid who would have had a good many offers. It’s way more than potential. He’s been a great teammate throughout the course of this year. He gets things done.

Kreger, who stands in at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, starts as a wide receiver for the Patriots on offense and goes in on defense (at defensive end) when needed.

He’s also on the Powdersville extra-point team, the punt team and the kickoff-return team. Kreger’s had a block on special teams and has recovered an onside kick. He was quick to mention a “pancake” against Newberry, too.

And on Senior Night, Kreger could not have scripted it any better last Friday night in the Patriots 42-14 win over Palmetto. It was fourth-and-goal from the 2 yard line with 6:16 left before halftime. Kreger caught a touchdown in the end zone to give Powdersville a 14-7 lead.

“That’s what a tall basketball kid can do for you out here (on the football field) is go up and get the ball,” Mustar said. “

In the classroom, Kreger has a 4.9 grade point average and his favorite subject is English.

Kreger said he is not totally sure yet if he will play football or basketball in college. However as a great student in the classroom and a standout football season (in his first year), he will have plenty of options at the next level.