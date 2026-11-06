Pickens to host playoff game, Rodgers and Liberty football

Mission accomplished.

Before the season even started, Pickens football coach and his team wanted to host a playoff game.

That was their goal. They said it the entire season.

“We are proud to be hosting the first playoff game in history at this Pickens High School campus,” said Blue Flame Coach James Reynolds. “It’s the first time hosting since the school was built.”

Continued Coach Reynolds, “We were hoping to be in the top four and earn a first-round bye with a win last week. But after that tough loss (to Seneca) at the goal line, we are looking to bounce back and find a way to get a playoff win for the first time in decades.”

Despite the 34-30 loss to Seneca, QB Brooks Dow had another monster game. He ran 25 times for 277 yards and had 4 touchdowns. Then passing, Dow was 10-of-13 for 89 yards. Pickens running back David Bolden did not miss a beat with 21 carries for 123 yards.

For the season, Bolden has gone over the 1,000-yard mark for the Blue Flame football team. Bolden has a total of 140 carries for 140 times for 1,162 yards. Dow’s season stat line features: 41 touchdowns, 96-of-161 accuracy for 1,567 yards, 22 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Dow has rushed 142 times for 1,2085 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Rodgers throws over 2,000 yards for EHS

Sophomore QB Whit Rodgers threw for 2,022 yards this past season for the Easley High School football team.

Rodgers completed 162 of his 341 passes for the Green Wave. He also had 19 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in his 10 games that he started.

Senior Owen Ross had 35 catches for 448 yards and 2 touchdowns. Chase Wimpey had 33 catches and 10 touchdowns. Maddox Raby had 29 catches for 378 yards. Brady Williams also had 23 catches for 231 yards.

Not to be overlooked was Zach Reeves who was 7-of-8 in accuracy (88 percent) with his longest field goal 30 yards away. And as far as punting, Reeves punted 34 times for 1,066 yards (31.4 avg.).

The Green Wave team finished up the season with a 1-9 record.