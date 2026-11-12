Wilson shines in leadership role

“Cam is a blessing for our football program.”

Those were the words of Pickens High School football coach James Reynolds last Friday night, referring to Blue Flame senior Cam Wilson.

He stands in at just 5-foot-10 and 155 pounds. He doesn’t exactly jump out to you on the football roster.

But Wilson plays wide receiver for Pickens on offense and is a safety on defense. If that’s not enough, he is a kick returner, a punt returner and a long snapper.

“I just do what the coaches want me to do,” said Wilson. “The people on this team are my brothers. They mean the world to me. I’m so thankful God has put them into my life and gave me the opportunity to play with them … some since rec. These past six or eight years – since middle school – have been a blessing. I’m so thankful for everything I’ve been able to do.”

Offensively this season, Wilson has carried the ball 12 times for 184 yards to go with 2 rushing touchdowns. He’s also caught the ball 37 times for 445 yards and 7 touchdown receptions.

Wilson said he enjoys playing receiver the most on the Pickens football team. “If I score, I get to celebrate with all my friends,” he said. “If I don’t score (and someone else on the team does), then I get to celebrate with all of them.”

Wilson, 17, has a 4.3 grade point average in the classroom and is The Easley Progress Athlete of the Week. His favorite class in school is forensic science and he likes his country music. He hopes to play college football one day, too.

But Wilson and the talented Brooks Dow have emerged as the clear-cut leaders of this team.

They both serve as the “elected” captains this season for the Pickens football team. It is a special honor for Wilson and Dow, since it was voted on by their teammates.

“He (Wilson) is a great person,” said Dow. “He’s really stepped up the last two years to take on that role and I’m really proud of him. We don’t have a lot of depth on this team. He does it all.”

Last Friday night, after Pickens hosted their first playoff game at their new facilities (and rolled to a 56-8 win over Walhalla). No one wanted to leave the field after the victory and everyone stuck around for extra pictures. It seemed like you could hear the song “Take Me Home, Country Roads” for miles throughout Pickens County.

It was the last home football game for Wilson and the Blue Flame. Once again, he left it all on the field.