Harrow earns Legion of the Quarter award for Post 52

Everybody in the building – and with a pulse in the American Legion Post 52 – knew who was going to be named the Legion of the Quarter.

It was no surprise.

Barrow Harrow took home the honors of the Legion of the Quarter recently at the monthly meeting for the American Legion Post 52.

“I sincerely believe that the legion is a great organization,” Harrow said. “I’m very proud to be a part of it and that means doing the things that need to be done as legionnaires. People need to know that there are a lot of rewards for doing these things. I’ve met World War II veterans, and a 105-year-old World War II veteran. I’ve met Korean War veterans at different events that I’ve been to.

Continued Harrow, “I met a fella from New Zealand at the 4th of July at our booth. He wanted to come around and thank us for our service because he said the United States servicemen don’t just serve the United States – they serve the world and that they are a small country and we help protect them. He was grateful for that.”

James Mann: James sereved in the U.S. Army and is a 1964 graduate of Greenville High School.

Ranny Queen: He served in the U.S. Air Force and is a 1967 grad of Parker High School. He lives in Greenville.

Mike Stansell: A 1984 graduate of Wren High School, Mike Stansell served in the U.S. Army from 1985-89 and then a short stint in 1991. He’s currently a Senior Project Manager for Metro Connects in Greenville. He’s also a Pastor at Park Street Baptist Church in Easley.