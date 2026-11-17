It’s one thing to play the game of football.

It’s another story to have a certain passion for the gridiron when you play under the bright lights on a Friday night, making that big hit on defense or making that big play on offense. Powdersville senior Jayden Wertz showed that type of “love of the game” in the Patriots 35-20 win over Wren last Friday night in the second round of the playoffs.

“I just love the energy (of playing football),” said Wertz, a 6-foot and 215-pound linebacker who had 5 solos and 3 assists. “I love being with my boys and playing physical. It’s a ton of fun when you get the chances (to make big plays).”

At halftime, Powdersville held just a 7-6 lead over Wren.

But with 6:16 left in the game, Wertz helped break the game open with a kickoff return for a touchdown and a 23-13 Patriots lead. “It just worked out in our favor,” Wertz said. “I got good blocks and all the glory to God.”

Wertz and wide receiver/defensive back Xavier Huggins will both be playing in the 90th Annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas at Viking Stadium on Dec. 19 at the campus of Spartanburg High School.

Huggins, who was still celebrating with his teammates and classmates after the big win on Friday night over Wren, is just glad to be part of this Patriots football team.

“We started off the season slow, but we knew that we could pick it up,” Huggins said. “We knew we just had to get healthy, execute and we’ll be fine. That’s what we did.”

Powdersville QB Dashton Brown is one of those players who returned to the team healthy last Friday night and stepped up in the playoff victory. Brown completed 11-of-18 passes for 131 yards and no interceptions.

Not to be overlooked is Patriots running back Nasir Waldrop who went over the 1,000-yard mark on Friday night, running through the Hurricanes defense for 145 yards on 23 carries (and 2 touchdowns).

For Wren, QB Jacob Owings still put up some impressive numbers in the loss with 15-of-27 accuracy for 173 yards (and 2 touchdowns). Hurricane running back Montu Brown was held to 45 yards rushing on 15 carries.

In the second half, the penalties became a key part of the game too. Powdersville finished the game with 5 penalties for 55 yards. But Wren, on their home-field, had 14 penalties for 135 yards.

“Our kids were dialed in and I think they kept their composure,” said Patriots Coach Robert Mustar. “That was a big part of it.”

Beyond the game: Coach Mustar kept telling his team during the game to keep it together, especially in the second half when the penalties kept piling up. Then after the victory, as the Powdersville players were celebrating with the fans, Mustar had one clear-cut message to his team.

“Three more (wins),” Mustar hollered out to them.

Added Huggins, who might have said it best about Coach Mustar, “The moment is never too big for Coach Mustar. He’s a great coach. He’s always looking at what could happen next – even in the heat of the moment. We prepare for these situations in practice.”

Daniel 56, Pickens 10: The Daniel Lions climbed to a perfect 11-0 on the season with a decisive 56-10 win over Pickens in the second round of the playoffs.

The Blue Flame closed out the season with a 9-3 record. The 9 wins was the first time since 2002, and it was the first home playoff game for the Blue Flame football program since 2005 and the first playoff since 2006 and only the second in the last 46 years.

“This season was a product of years of commitment from these kids since they were freshman,” said Pickens coach James Reynolds. “I hope they never forget the lessons learned. I certainly will never forget them and what they did. I hate that we went out with a poor performance in our last game. However, I greatly appreciate all of our players efforts this season and the tremendous support from our administration, our students and our community.”

Pickens senior QB Brooks Dow finished his football career with some individual numbers that will be tough to replace. Dow had 1,880 yards passing and 26 touchdowns in the air this past season. Dow also had 1,4612 yards rushing on 162 carries and 22 rushing TDs. Overall, Dow had 100 career touchdowns for the Blue Flame.