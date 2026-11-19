EASLEY — Quietly, Maya Costello is building something special as a cheerleading coach at Gettys Middle School.

Costello’s seventh and eighth-grade cheerleaders are undefeated in all six of their competitions this season. Her assistant coach is Miyabi McGee.

“They (the cheerleaders) really have a love for the sport,” Costello said. “Every practice is fun. Their dedication is unbelievable for a group of middle schoolers. We went out there and looked just as good as some JV teams. We are really proud of how hard they have worked.”

The Gettys cheerleaders include: Arabella Burnett, Aria Hoffman, Ava Robertson, Brynlee Crisp, Analia Cantrell, Ellison Phillips, Harper Chapman, Kali Bradley, Kaylee Bradley, Kaylee Ervin, Kylie Wilson, Lilyanna Smith, Olivia Pressley, Sadie Bennett and Sophia Lage.

Beyond all of their accomplishments, Costello brings a slam-dunk resume to the forefront at Gettys. She served as both a football cheerleader and a basketball cheerleader for four years down the road at Clemson University.

“I think it was an experience of a lifetime,” Costello said, of her time at Clemson. “I don’t think I can put it into words. It’s a lot of fun to have so much spirit and fun for your school, and getting to go out there and show that support. Bringing it to them (the Gettys cheerleaders) and the community has been amazing. I think to see how much they’ve grown as a program, but also their continued love and passion for the sport.”

Costello, who also teaches Biology at Easley High School, is in her fourth season as the cheerleading coach at Gettys.

The sky is the limit.