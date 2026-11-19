Catherine Barrington started playing volleyball in seventh grade at Gettys Middles School. She also played several other sports growing up in Easley – basketball, gymnastics, soccer and swimming.

But it was the sport of volleyball that Barrington was able to take to new heights.

Recently, the 5-foot-10 Barrington and the Liberty Red Devils advanced all the way to the Class 2A state championship game before falling to Phillip Simmons High School. The whole town embraced the successful journey of the Liberty volleyball team as parents, friends, and fans lined the streets of downtown Liberty with posters and heartfelt waves as the team departed for Dreher High School on Nov. 7.

Barrington and the Red Devils piled up an impressive 28-4 overall record.

“Cat has been such a wonderful addition to our team this past season,” said Liberty coach Carla Simpson. “I hate to see her graduate. She is such a hard-working young lady. Defensively, she is a force to be reckoned with at the net, as she sets a big block for the opposing hitters to have to find their way around. She also has a fiery swing on offense. Cat is a smart player. She sees the court well and knows when to mix up her offensive attack. Along with all of this, she is so coachable and is a caring teammate. We will miss her next year.”

Earlier in the season, Barrington said she’ll always remember a certain victory by the Red Devils volleyball team. They lost the first two sets and then rallied back to victory.

“The night St. Joe’s played Liberty,” Barrington said. “(We) proved that even if you’re down, it is not too late to come back and win.”

Barrington, who played Middle Hitter for the Red Devils, had 108 total blocks for the 2025-26 school year and ranked No. 3 overall in blocks for all South Carolina schools.

Looking back on her experience of playing volleyball at Liberty, Barrington said, “It was one of the most connected and positive teams I’ve ever been on. I felt like I fit in so well so fast and I’m so grateful for all of my friendships volleyball has given me. When I first transferred to Liberty, she (Coach Simpson) was very welcoming and treated me equal to the other players.”

The dedicated Barrington is hoping to play college volleyball one day down the road. Colleges that have shown interest in her include: Regent University, Brevard College and Earlham College.

With a 3.3 grade point average, Barrington is The Easley Progress Athlete of the Week.

Barrington was also selected to play in an upcoming North-South All-Star game in Columbia. “It feels like an honor to be selected to play with other great athletes from schools near me,” said Barrington.

Never settling for “good enough” is what Barrington says has been the key for her success.

Favorites:

Local Restaurant: Wingstop

Hobby outside of volleyball: Crafts

Subject in school: Science

Place to study: kitchen table

Stadium to watch a college game at? Death Valley in Clemson

Teacher in school: Mrs. Christina Figueroa