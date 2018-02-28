PCMOW ready for March for Meals

One client receives food from Meals on Wheels. One client receives food from Meals on Wheels. The third annual PCMOW Pancake Breakfast is March 17. The third annual PCMOW Pancake Breakfast is March 17.

PICKENS COUNTY — As February draws to a close, Pickens County Meals on Wheels (PCMOW) is gearing up for one of their biggest months of the year as they take part in the 16th annual March for Meals.

But first, a little bit of back-story …

On March 22, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older.

For more than 45 years, these programs — commonly referred to as Meals on Wheels — have delivered meals to home-bound seniors in virtually every community across the country. But it’s not just about the meal, the dedicated staff and volunteers who deliver these meals each week provide a vital lifeline and connection to the community, which are sometimes all it takes to keep our senior neighbors at home, where they want to be.

The first March for Meals came about in 2002 when a collaboration of local community organizations, businesses, all levels of government and compassionate individuals banded together to ensure that area seniors were not forgotten.

This month-long, nationwide celebration puts Meals on Wheels organizations (and the home-bound and vulnerable seniors who rely on its vital safety net) in the spotlight with Mayors from all of the Pickens County municipalities leading the March.

PCMOW has stated each Mayor either has or will be signing a proclamation declaring March 2018 as “March for Meals Month.”

But that’s only the beginning.

During the month of March, PCMOW hopes to increase their volunteer numbers by welcoming the public to ride along with a volunteer during their regular delivery.

Meal delivery begins at 11 a.m. and takes about an hour to complete, the agency stated. Those interested should contact Marsha Robertson at 864-712-0289 or Marsha.Robertson@pcmow.org to make arrangements in advance.

Another successful program coming back to center stage is PCMOW’s “Adopt-A-Senior.”

The Adopt-A-Senior program helps to ensure the non-profit can serve area seniors hot meals five days a week by setting up a monthly draft donation each month, they said.

For example, a $5 donation provides one individual with a hot meal, a safety check and a smile. A $20 monthly donation will provide more than 40 meals a year.

Currently, PCMOW operates 23 home-delivered meal routes and serves all communities in Pickens County, according to their website. That’s a lot of people in need of “adopting.”

To participate in Adopt-A-Senior, contact Meta Bowers at 864-507-2381 or meta@pcmow.org.

Lastly, PCMOW will be hosting their third annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, March 17 from 8 – 11 a.m. at the McKissick Center dining room.

Tickets are $5 each and all proceeds will benefit PCMOW.

For more information on Pickens County Meals on Wheels visit www.pcmow.org.

Month-long drive to benefit Pickens County Meals on Wheels kicking off

