United Way lauds delegate for work in education

PICKENS COUNTY — United Way of Pickens County (UWPC) recently honored Rep. Neal Collins at the Common Good Awards for his leadership in exploring new ways to improve our state’s education system and for his support of Camp iRock, an innovative community program preventing summer reading loss in selected second, third and fourth graders in Pickens County.

As a member of the House of Education and Public Works Committee, Collins demonstrated unwavering dedication to delivering world-class education to the deserving students of S.C., stated UWPC President Julie Capaldi.

Each year, S.C. United Ways come together to recognize those legislators who work to uplift and empower individuals in the areas of Education, Financial Stability and Health.

“They advocate not only for the people in their communities, but for all South Carolinians,” said Capaldi. “Their dedication to advancing the common good goes above and beyond. It is truly a reflection of what it means to ‘Live United.’”

The recipients in each category advance the common good at the state house through legislative efforts, committee leadership and in their districts, she said. They are chosen amongst many for their servant leadership and selfless generosity.

“They lead the way to a better future through education for our state’s children,” Capaldi explained. “They create a path to economic stability to eliminate poverty and advance financial independence. They assure the health of our communities by removing barriers and shining a light on those in need. They give selflessly of their time and resources to serve something greater than themselves.

“On behalf of United Way of Pickens County, we congratulate Representative Collins for this prestigious honor. He has been a tremendous advocate for early childhood literacy education in Pickens County,” said Capaldi. “We are proud that Pickens County is once again being recognized for our collaborative work in education.”

