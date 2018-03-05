PCSO arrests two for armed robbery

Eliyah Rodgers Eliyah Rodgers Ryan Carr Ryan Carr Two suspects wanted in three counties were arrested on Thursday. Two suspects wanted in three counties were arrested on Thursday.

DACUSVILLE — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man this morning wanted in Pickens, Oconee and Greenville County for several outstanding warrants, according to a release from Chief Deputy Creed Hashe.

According to arrest warrants, Ryan Adam Carr, 19, of Travelers Rest and Eliyah Kiana Rogers, 19, of Walhalla, were both taken into custody at approximately 8 a.m. March 1 at a residence on McCoy Street in Pickens County.

Neither subject offered any resistance during the arrest, Hashe said.

“On Feb. 17, 2018, a Pickens County resident was approached by the occupants of a white SUV as he walked down a road in the Dacusville Community,” stated Hashe. “Two of the three occupants exited the vehicle at which time the victim was robbed of his personal belongings after one of the suspects threatened to shoot him with a handgun if he did not comply.”

Reports state the victim was not injured during the encounter, but was forced to surrender almost $900 of his personal property.

The Sheriff’s Office learned of additional criminal activity that occurred in both Greenville and Oconee Counties with the suspects having similar descriptions, officials said.

“Through the course of the investigation it was determined that the white colored SUV was stolen from Greenville County and stolen credit cards from inside the vehicle were used by the suspects at a business in Oconee County,” said Hashe. “The identities of the suspects were confirmed through the independent investigations conducted by authorities in all three counties and two of the three suspects have now been arrested this morning and are currently detained in the Pickens County Detention Center.”

PCSO officials have stated the third subject is still at large and his identity has not yet been released pending additional investigation.

Carr is facing Armed Robbery charges along with Receiving Stolen Goods. He is currently in custody at the Pickens County Detention Center on $40,000 in surety bonds stemming from the two charges.

Rogers is also charged Armed Robbery and Receiving Stolen Goods. She too remains in custody at the Detention Center on $40,000 in surety bonds.

Additional charges from Oconee and Greenville Counties may still be forthcoming.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

