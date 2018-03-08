“Team up and clean up” for county’s sesquicentennial

County employees will focus cleanup efforts on heavily travelled roads, but they’re asking county residents help out by picking up trash in their communities. County employees will focus cleanup efforts on heavily travelled roads, but they’re asking county residents help out by picking up trash in their communities.

PICKENS COUNTY — As preparations continue to be laid out for the celebration of Pickens County’s 150th anniversary, clean up efforts are being organized county-wide by local municipalities and the county itself.

On March 23, from 8 a.m. until noon, Team Up and Clean Up goes live.

“More than 300 Pickens County employees have signed up to lead this county-wide anti-litter campaign as we begin our 150th year-long anniversary celebrations,” stated Pickens County Spokesperson, Sharon Johnson. “The Sesquicentennial kick-off is in April, but before we begin our celebrations, we’re cleaning up our county.”

Working with PalmettoPride, employees will lead the anti-litter campaign by hitting the streets picking up trash and debris from alongside roadways, Johnson said.

“PalmettoPride is the statewide legislative initiative created to fight litter in South Carolina,” she said. “Through the foresight and vision of our state legislators, PalmettoPride was created in response to citizens’ concerns regarding the amount of litter in South Carolina.

“In Pickens County, we have the same litter concerns and we’re rolling up our sleeves to pitch in and show our pride by cleaning up Pickens County on March 23,” she said.

Safety vests will be provided and a safety video will be shared with employees and residents through our county website, social media pages and PalmettoPride, County officials stated.

Employees will focus cleanup efforts on heavily travelled roads, but they’re asking county residents help out by picking up trash in their communities.

So far, besides the County itself, the Dacusville Community Center, City of Clemson Parks and Recreation, Pickens County Library System, City of Pickens, Southern Wesleyan University, Hagood Mill Historic Site and Folklife Center, and PalmettoPride have all signed on.

It is hoped, Johnson said, that the “team up and clean up spirit” will continue throughout the County’s Sesquicentennial anniversary year from April 2018-April 2019 — and beyond.

Show your home-town pride by volunteering March 23.

