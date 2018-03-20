Hawks Motorsports burns

EASLEY — Multiple fire departments converged on the 900 block of Pelzer Highway to combat a large structure fire at the Hawks Motorsports building Tuesday afternoon.

Thick plumes of smoke were visible for miles surrounding the building which sounded a fire alarm around 11:30 a.m., Pickens County Emergency Management Deputy Director Pierce Womack said.

911 calls continued to pour in from witnesses while the departments were en route stating flames could be seen from inside the building, officials stated.

First on scene was the Easley Fire Department followed shortly by surrounding agencies after activation of the County’s “Box Fire Alarm” which allows for neighboring fire departments to respond to calls with needed equipment no matter district lines.

Close to 80 first responders were on scene, officials said.

Easley Fire Chief Butch Womack said fire suppression efforts included eight engines from the Easley, Central, Clemson and Pickens departments.

Support units from the County as well as other agencies were also on hand.

During a press conference, Womack said the cause appears to be accidental at this point, although a full investigation will take place as per protocol.

No injuries were reported by the damage to the business was said to be “catastrophic.”

Due to oil on the scene, Pierce Womack stated the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) was involved and the agencies were thinking of mixing foam with water to further aid with extinguishing the blaze.

Womack said he expected work to continue on site throughout the night.

According to their company website, Hawks Motorsports, owned by Bruce Hawkins, specializes in all GM Performance parts and restoration.

Beginning in 2000, Hawks became the number one supplier of parts and service in the world for 19 82-2002 Camaro and Firebirds, it states.

The business is at 937 Pelzer Highway in Easley.

