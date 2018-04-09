Doodle Trail vandals caught

Austin Daniel Burnett Austin Daniel Burnett Marc Anthony Brayboy Marc Anthony Brayboy The Doodle Trail has been hit by a recent wave of vandalism. The Doodle Trail has been hit by a recent wave of vandalism.

PICKENS COUNTY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has charged three boys with damaging the split rail fencing along the Doodle Trail that runs from Easley City to the city limits of Pickens.

The damages occurred over a series of incidents throughout the month of March, officials said.

According to the PCSO, on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 4, 17-year-olds Austin Daniel Burnettt of Easley and Marc Anthony Brayboy of Greenville were and charged with Malicious Damage to Real Property and placed into custody at the Pickens County Detention Center.

They were released later the same day on a Personal Recognizance Bond of $1,000 each, PCSO officials said.

A third male, age 13, has also been charged with the same offense. As a juvenile, his identity has not been released but PCSO officials stated the boy had been released to his mother pending additional court proceedings.

“All three subjects were together when the damages occurred and a total estimate of the damages is believed to be less than $2,000,” said PCSO Chief Deputy Creed Hashe. “The Sheriff’s Office does not believe that any additional subjects were involved in these specific cases; however, anyone that may have any information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 898-5500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.”

The vandalism of the trail sparked outrage on social media sites and the City of Easley issued a statement stating they were aware of the removal of fencing along the Doodle Trail and urged trail visitors to use extra caution.

The damaged sections ran between mile markers 7.4 to 7.6.

The city stated the Easley Police Department and the PCSO will be increasing patrolling along the trail.

“Cases involving Malicious Damage or Vandalism are some of the most difficult cases to solve but through the partnership and trust that we have been able to build within our communities here in Pickens County, we were able to identify the persons responsible for these incidents,” said Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark. “Without the support and the help extended to us from the great people in our county, we may not have been able to develop the leads necessary to clear these cases by arrest”.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-436-7496.

