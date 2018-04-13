Roper family named March of Dimes ambassadors

The Roper family will share their story at March for Babies on April 28 at Old Market Square. The Roper family will share their story at March for Babies on April 28 at Old Market Square.

PICKENS — On June 9, 2016, Remi, Judson, Beckett and Landry Roper were born at only 27 weeks gestation, all weighing less than three pounds.

Landry survived only 16 days.

Remi and Judson spent 69 days and Beckett spent 209 days in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) fighting to survive.

“Serving as the ambassador family for March for Babies is a way for us to show our gratitude for March of Dimes-funded research and programs that help babies like ours” says Brittany Roper. “We raise money for March for Babies because when communities work together, even the toughest problems can be solved.”

The Roper family will share their story at March for Babies on April 28 at Old Market Square. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m.

Individuals and teams can register now at www.marchforbabies.org.

“Whether you participate in March for Babies, you’re raising critical funds to help tackle the biggest health threats to moms and babies, such as those the Roper family experienced,” says Wilson Perkins, 2018 March for Babies Chairman.

March of Dimes gives four million babies born each year the best possible start. Nearly half a million of them — like Remi, Judson, Beckett and Landry — are born prematurely or with birth defects.

Premature birth and its complications are the largest contributors to infant death in the U.S. and pregnancy-related death has more than doubled over the past 25 years. From advocacy to education to research, we’re working to level the playing field so that all moms and babies are healthy.

March for Babies brings communities together to fight for the health of all moms and babies. In Pickens, March for Babies will take place on April 28 at 8:30 a.m. at Old Market Square.

Register at marchforbabies.org.

The 2018 March for Babies is sponsored nationally by Kmart, Famous Footwear, Macy’s, HCA, Cigna, Pampers and regional sponsor Publix Super Markets, Inc. In our community, March for Babies is sponsored by Baptist Easley, Alice Manufacturing Company, Sea Level Systems Incorporated, and Shaw Floors.

