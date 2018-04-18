Road work begins

The project will reduce congestion on US 123 and improve mobility on the eastern side of Easley. The project will reduce congestion on US 123 and improve mobility on the eastern side of Easley.

EASLEY — Thrift Development Corporation, of Seneca, S.C., has begun work on the SC 153 Extension Project in Easley after placing the winning bid with the South Carolina Department of Transportation in 2017.

According to SCDOT officials, the project will connect SC 153 from its existing terminus at US 123 to a point on Saluda Dam Road between Grant Valley Road/Bishop Drive and Prince Perry Road.

Improvements will consist of providing a two-lane roadway (one lane each direction) from SC 153 to Latham Road and then a three lane roadway (one lane each direction with a paved median) will proceed to Prince Perry Road, they said.

Curb and gutter with sidewalks will be provided from Latham Road to Prince Perry Road. At this point a three-lane roadway (one lane each direction with a paved median) and a 10-foot multiuse path will continue to Saluda Dam Road.

Also included are widening the bridge over US 123, a new bridge over the railroad just north of US 123, and a bridge at Hamilton Creek. Roundabouts will be constructed just north of the US 123 interchange, at Latham Road and at Prince Perry Road.

The primary purpose of the project is to reduce congestion on US 123 and to improve mobility on the eastern side of Easley.

Drivers in this area are urged to use caution in the work zones as construction activities will require intermittent lane closures and other traffic control operations throughout the course of the project.

The current completion date for the project is set for August 2020.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

