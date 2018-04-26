Music festival benefits PCMOW

Wanda Johnson was presented with the Clemson Music Festival’s 2018 Entertainer of The Year Award. Wanda Johnson was presented with the Clemson Music Festival’s 2018 Entertainer of The Year Award. PCMOW converted their dining area into a night club atmosphere with food and entertainment. PCMOW converted their dining area into a night club atmosphere with food and entertainment. Having a good time for a good cause. Having a good time for a good cause. The Clemson Music Festival is a week-long event that will continue to run through April 29 with performances throughout Pickens County. The Clemson Music Festival is a week-long event that will continue to run through April 29 with performances throughout Pickens County.

LIBERTY — The annual Greater Area Clemson Music Festival struck a chord for a good cause on Saturday night with a benefit night for Pickens County Meals on Wheels (PCMOW).

Held at their headquarters in The McKissick Center, the non-profit converted their dining area into a night club atmosphere with food and entertainment.

“By day the McKissick Center is home of the Meals on Wheels Program and the Young at Heart Senior Program. After hours we utilize the McKissick Center as a fundraising venue to support our mission all year long,” said Kim Valentin, fundraising and development coordinator for PCMOW. “We had a great turnout of supporters who purchased delicious BBQ dinner plates cooked and donated by St. Michael’s Episcopal Men’s Group of Easley. The performance by Wanda Johnson and the Wobbler’s was outstanding and they kept the crowd dancing most of the night!”

Midway through the performance Wanda Johnson was presented with the Clemson Music Festival’s 2018 Entertainer of The Year Award, Valentin said.

“This year we were extremely pleased with the outcome of this event. Between donations received during the event, our sponsors and ticket sales we are excited to announce we had a profit of $7000,” she said. “This will enable Pickens County Meals on Wheels to provide 1,400 meals to our senior neighbors in Pickens County.”

The Clemson Music Festival is a week-long event that will continue to run through April 29 with performances throughout Pickens County.

“We are very grateful for our partnership with an organization that brings the community together by showcasing talented local artists,” Valentin said. “We look forward to another great event next year.”

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

