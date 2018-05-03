Bond denied in Pickens driveway murder

Paul Scott Bennett Paul Scott Bennett Pickens man accused of shooting his neighbor following an altercation Saturday. Pickens man accused of shooting his neighbor following an altercation Saturday.

PICKENS — Bond was denied for a Pickens man accused of murder following an altercation with a woman on Saturday night.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, just before 8 p.m. on April 28 the Sheriff’s Office received reports that a shooting had occurred in front of a residence on Sunny Lane.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene in approximately 11 minutes and located an adult female that was deceased in the driveway.

The victim, identified by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office as 39-year-old Robin Janette Smith, had wounds “characteristic of gunshot wounds and multiple .9mm caliber shell casings were found near the victim.”

According the Coroner’s report, Smith resided in the house next door.

A .9mm handgun was recovered at the scene, officials said.

Paul Scott Bennett, 58, of 110 Sunny Lane was taken into custody by Sheriff’s detectives and booked into the Pickens County Detention Center charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

PCSO Chief Deputy Creed Hashe stated although the investigation is still on-going, detectives have determined the incident stemmed from a verbal confrontation that started earlier Saturday afternoon.

“Mr. Bennett called authorities at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and stated that he had been personally shot at by trespassers on his property,” said Hashe. “Deputies arrived on the scene to investigate; however, Bennett recanted his story and stated that no one had been on his property and that he had heard gunshots in the distance by an unknown party.”

Detectives do not believe that any other person fired any shots during the fatal encounter and the only weapon recovered at the scene was a .9mm handgun that detectives have reason to believe was brought to the encounter by Mr. Bennett, Hashe said.

