Charter school to partner with SDPC

EASLEY — Amid concerns construction would not be complete in time for their Aug. 2018 opening, Crosswell Elementary School will host Lakes and Bridges charter school for students with dyslexia.

The approval was granted following an agreement approved by the School District of Pickens County’s board at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Authorized by the S.C. Public Charter School District, Lakes and Bridges is currently accepting elementary students from multiple counties across the Upstate.

The school is tuition-free.

According to Nancy Linvill, founding chair of the charter school’s board, Lakes and Bridges has accepted around 90 or so students — many of whom come from families who are relocating to the Easley area in order to better facilitate their child’s education.

Many students locally have been accepted as well, she said at a recent Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

“From the beginning, we have viewed Lakes and Bridges as an educational partner to help us serve students with very unique learning needs. When they came to us for help in having a facility for year one, we looked for a way to make it happen,” said Dr. Danny Merck, SDPC superintendent. “Crosswell has the available space, and is in an excellent location for a program serving students from multiple counties.”

The agreement provides the use of eight classrooms at Crosswell Elementary in Easley as well as the sharing of some support services for the coming school year.

The charter school and the district reached an agreement of an annual rent of $90,000, SDPC officials said.

