Welcome home, Pecan Terrace

EASLEY — Once an eye-sore in downtown Easley, the old Pecan Terrace Hotel has been artfully brought back to life and given a second chance, thanks to new owners David and Lorraine Cox.

The hotel, a massive white building located at 207 W. Second Ave., had fallen into sorry shape in recent years following a string of neglectful owners, abandonment and time but months of renovations have restored the historic building — now a Bed and Breakfast — to its original glory.

Well, maybe not quite “original.”

“We wanted to keep as much of the history intact as we could but some things, like bathrooms, needed to be modernized,” said Lorraine. “Still, the floors, walls, many of the fixtures and fireplaces — they’re original to the house.”

As are the windows and the grand staircase leading up to the second floor.

“We’ve put a lot of work into it, we’re going to put a lot more,” said David Cox. “A project like this, I don’t know if it will ever be ‘finished,’ there’s always going to be something we’re going to want to add or improve upon. But I am pleased with the results so far.”

The B&B is having a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 24 at 2 p.m. and the Coxs are asking anyone with a story to tell about the property to join them.

“We would love to compile a collection of people’s memories of the place,” David said. “There’s just a ton of history here and our goal has always been to showcase that history.”

Once referred to as a “money pit,” the Coxs are excited about their new venture — which is a good thing as rooms have already been booked.

Cox, who purchased the property out of foreclosure, said the 7,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1905.

“It was built as a hotel,” Cox said in a previous interview with The Sentinel-Progress. “At one point it was a boarding house for school teachers, but it was never intended to be used as a private residence. This place was always meant to be a hotel.”

Cox, who was hoping to have The Pecan Terrace completed by Summer 2018, met his goal.

The Bed and Breakfast boasts six units, including a handicap accessible one. Most units are “studio like” by having adjoining bedrooms, bathrooms and a sitting area.

Additionally, private living quarters has been renovated on the ground floor.

In addition to being a Bed and Breakfast, Cox is planning to revamp the backyard to be suitable for outdoor weddings and he plans to serve a “house brand” of Pecan Terrace cheeses, wines and other delicacies in the dining room — which is named for Lorraine’s Grandmother.

“We’ll have traditional southern cuisine with an emphasis on our namesake, the pecan. Pecan pie will, of course, be on the menu,” he said.

The ribbon cutting for The Pecan Terrace is May 24 at 2 p.m., 207 West Second Avenue, Easley, SC.

Before … After. "We would love to compile a collection of people's memories of the place," David said. "There's just a ton of history here and our goal has always been to showcase that history." In addition to being a Bed and Breakfast, Cox is planning to revamp the backyard to be suitable for outdoor weddings and he plans to serve a "house brand" of Pecan Terrace cheeses, wines and other delicacies in the dining room — which is named for Lorraine's Grandmother. "We've put a lot of work into it, we're going to put a lot more," said David Cox. "A project like this, I don't know if it will ever be 'finished,' there's always going to be something we're going to want to add or improve upon. But I am pleased with the results so far." The ribbon cutting for The Pecan Terrace is May 24 at 2 p.m., 207 West Second Avenue, Easley, SC.

