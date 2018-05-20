Paying it forward, Tiger style

Since 1981, Pickens County Habitat for Humanity has built more than 100 homes. Since 1981, Pickens County Habitat for Humanity has built more than 100 homes. Habitat for Humanity was awarded a grant from Dabo’s All In Team Foundation to cover all costs in building a home for a family of seven in Liberty. Habitat for Humanity was awarded a grant from Dabo’s All In Team Foundation to cover all costs in building a home for a family of seven in Liberty. Habitat for Humanity partners with families who need a safe and secure home to call their own. Habitat for Humanity partners with families who need a safe and secure home to call their own. Future builds planned in Pickens County include two homes in Easley. Future builds planned in Pickens County include two homes in Easley.

LIBERTY — The Pickens County affiliate of Habitat for Humanity was awarded a grant from Dabo’s All In Team Foundation to cover all costs associated with building a home for a family of seven in Liberty, S.C.

The house will be built in honor of Deshaun Watson, the former Clemson University football player who himself grew up in a Habitat home.

“We support the great work that Habitat for Humanity does,” said Dabo Swinney, Clemson Head Football Coach and Board Chairman of Dabo’s All In Team Foundation. “We’re really excited to be a part of it, and to do our part, we’re excited to announce that the All In Foundation is going to fund a house in honor of Deshaun Watson.”

Pickens County Habitat for Humanity honored Dabo’s All In Team Foundation as a Legacy Sponsor at their annual Spring Fundraiser.

“We’re extremely grateful for the generosity of Dabo’s All In Team Foundation,” said Cindy Sanders, Executive Director of Pickens County Habitat for Humanity. “Besides the money that this provides, it’s the example of giving back to others that means the most. The Foundation sees need in the local community and they support organizations working toward satisfying those needs.”

This house is one of three homes being built in 2018 in partnership between Pickens County Habitat for Humanity and Clemson University. The Clemson University Athletic Department is helping to coordinate a build with student athletes. The annual Homecoming Build, in its 25th year, occurs each fall when students build a home in one week to celebrate Homecoming.

Since 1981, Pickens County Habitat for Humanity has built more than 100 homes to help local residents build a better life for themselves and their families. With the focus of putting God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope, Habitat for Humanity partners with families who need a safe and secure home to call their own.

Typically, according to the organization’s policies, homeowners are usually expected to put approximately 500 hours of “sweat equity” into their own or other project homes, although this amount may vary by location, the number of wage-earning adults in each family, and the recipients’ health issues.

This sweat equity acts as the down payment on the home, they said.

Every hour spent earning this sweat equity must be approved and signed off on by an official Habitat for Humanity representative. Additionally, sweat equity has no monetary value and cannot be “refunded.”

In the U.S., once construction on the home is finished, the homeowner purchases the home with a 0-2 percent interest mortgage. With monthly payments (including taxes and insurance) that do not exceed 30 percent of the household’s monthly income.

Mortgage payments from homeowners are deposited into a locally administered “Fund for Humanity” with the proceeds going towards future builds for other families.

In an effort to discourage predatory lenders from targeting Habitat homeowner families, mortgage agreements require the Habitat for Humanity affiliate the right of first refusal.

Also, until a mortgage is paid in full, a Habitat home has no equity and can only be sold back to Habitat for Humanity.

Should a homeowner family decide to sell their home during the period of their mortgage, the affiliate will buy it back at market value. Although often, affiliates will have a shared appreciation model that will allow the affiliate to recapture a portion of the equity in the home depending on the time the family lived in the home and paid on the mortgage.

The typically no interest mortgage payments permit a family the freedom to manage their finances more effectively, the end goal being to provide a “hand up” and not a “hand out” as it were.

In some locations, attendance at money management courses is mandatory for potential homeowners.

Future builds planned in Pickens County include two homes in Easley: The Charla Kirksey Home and the Shakenia Robinson home.

To help further the mission of Habitat for Humanity, visit www.PickensHabitat.org to volunteer or donate.



By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

