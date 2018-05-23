Bread truck bandit busted

Kyle Daniel Moon Kyle Daniel Moon The stolen 2013 Isuzu box truck, similar to the one pictured above, was valued at approximately $45,000. The stolen 2013 Isuzu box truck, similar to the one pictured above, was valued at approximately $45,000.

SIX MILE — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man from Six Mile in the theft of a stolen bread truck while it was parked at the Dollar General Store located at 2308 Liberty Highway.

According to reports, sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a truck having been stolen from the parking lot of the Dollar General at approximately 8:30am on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Witnesses at the business stated that an unknown man had walked up to the store and moments later he was observed driving away in the vehicle at “a high rate of speed.”

The stolen 2013 Isuzu box truck — valued at approximately $45,000 — was loaded with bread at the time of the theft, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office developed several leads throughout the morning and the vehicle was located at a residence on Mountain View Church Road late Thursday night.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 27-year-old Kyle Daniel Moon of Six Mile at the residence after the investigation revealed that Moon was positively identified as the man that had originally stolen the vehicle and later drove it to Mountain View Road.

It was at this location that witnesses stated Moon proceeded to distribute the bread products from the vehicle to various individuals just prior to being arrested.

“Kyle Daniel Moon is currently being detained in the Pickens County Detention Center where he is being provided bread — paid for by our Pickens County taxpayers,” said PCSO Chief Deputy Creed Hashe.

Moon was arraigned by a Pickens County Magistrate on Friday.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

