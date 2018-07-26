Police impersonator arrested

A Ruger .22 caliber pistol along with a gold colored badge were also found in the vehicle. A Ruger .22 caliber pistol along with a gold colored badge were also found in the vehicle. Mark Michael Church Landmeier. Mark Michael Church Landmeier.

PICKENS — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Pickens County resident following his arrest late Sunday afternoon for Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer.

According to a media release from PSCO Chief Deputy Creed Hashe, a Sheriff’s Deputy was on routine patrol at approximately 4:20 p.m. when he “observed a suspicious vehicle with no visible markings attempting to stop a motorcycle by use of a flashing blue light.”

The incident took place on Pendleton Street near Pickens City Hall, Hashe said.

“The deputy observed the vehicle — which was a gray Chevrolet Malibu — to have a North Carolina license tag and as the deputy drove towards the suspicious vehicle, it sped off leaving the motorcycle on the side of the road,” Hashe stated.

The vehicle turned onto a side street and was stopped by the deputy in order to investigate further, reports read.

Mark Michael Church Landmeier, 21, was placed under arrest after confirming that he was not a law enforcement officer and that the vehicle — which is registered to a third party in North Carolina — is not a law enforcement vehicle.

Blue lights, an audible siren, a PA or public address system and a CB radio were found to be hard wired into the vehicle and subsequently collected as evidence, said Hashe.

A Ruger .22 caliber pistol along with a gold colored badge with the words “Police Officer” in large font and the word “Explorer” in smaller print were also found in the vehicle, stated reports.

Landmeier is currently detained in the Pickens County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond where he has been arraigned on charges including Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that may have had a previous encounter with someone operating an unmarked, gray Chevrolet Malibu as a law enforcement vehicle to please call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

