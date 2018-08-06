Swimmers go for gold

Members of the Pickens Piranhas state championship Girls 14 & Under 200-yard freestyle relay team were (from left) Katelynn Phelps, Emma Yousey, Elizabeth Blakely and Caroline Lucas. Members of the Pickens Piranhas state championship Girls 14 & Under 200-yard freestyle relay team were (from left) Katelynn Phelps, Emma Yousey, Elizabeth Blakely and Caroline Lucas.

PICKENS COUNTY — The Pickens County YMCA Piranhas girls’ swim team won first place in the Carolina YMCA Swim League State Summer Championship at the Newberry County YMCA.

In the overall, the Pickens County Y placed second.

The Pickens girls scored 785 points to win their third straight title among the girls’ teams, followed by Newberry with 531 points and Greenwood with 325.

Some of the Pickens’ swimmers who placed overall in their age groups were: Heidi McKever, First, 6 and under; Hailey McKever, Third, 6 and under; Madelyn McKever, First, 8 and under; Molly Sanders, Third, 8 and under; Lily Hyder, First, 10 and under; Morgan Couch, Fourth, 10 and under; Ivy Hyder, First, 12 and under; Mia Yousey, Third, 12 and under; Karlee Richardson, Fifth, 12 and under; Elizabeth Blakely, Fifth, 14 and under; and Rachel Rahn, First, 21 and under.

“It was a tough meet with some really fast swims,” said Lindsay McKever, swim team assistant coach. “But I’m very proud of all the swimmers and all their efforts, not just this weekend but all season.”

Rachel Rahn, a student at Anderson University who still swims for the Piranhas, also helped coach the team at the championship meet. Head Coach Larry McMahan was at the helm during the state meet’s July 14 swim session.

The Carolina YMCA Swim League (CYSL) State Summer Championship was hosted by the Newberry County YMCA July 14-15 at the Newberry outdoor pool. Eleven YMCAs from throughout South Carolina took part in the meet.

The Pickens County YMCA Piranhas, which practice Monday-Friday in the afternoon, accept new swimmers all season long, no matter the level of their swimming ability.

Swim team practices will resume Aug. 20 after a brief break following the summer season. Interested swimmers may try a week for free, and beginner swimmers are welcomed.

For more information, call the YMCA of Easley, Pickens & Powdersville at 864-878-3436 or visit www.pcymca.net/swimteam.php.

The Pickens County YMCA Swim Team is a member of the Carolina YMCA Swim League (CYSL). The purpose of CYSL competitive swimming is to provide young boys and girls an opportunity to participate in competitive swimming in a Christian environment, under conditions that will foster skillful aquatic ability, good fellowship, team loyalty, a finer appreciation of swimming for its own sake and not just for winning; and sportsmanship on the part of swimmers and spectators.

Members of the Pickens Piranhas state championship Girls 14 & Under 200-yard freestyle relay team were (from left) Katelynn Phelps, Emma Yousey, Elizabeth Blakely and Caroline Lucas. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_ymca.jpg Members of the Pickens Piranhas state championship Girls 14 & Under 200-yard freestyle relay team were (from left) Katelynn Phelps, Emma Yousey, Elizabeth Blakely and Caroline Lucas. Jimbo Blakely for The Sentinel-Progress