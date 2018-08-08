Caribbean wins SLWS

Caribbean named 2018 SLWS champs. Caribbean named 2018 SLWS champs. Caribbean beat East in the championship game on Sat. Caribbean beat East in the championship game on Sat.

EASLEY — The Little League Senior League Baseball World Series (SLWS) drew to a close on Saturday after crowning Caribbean as the 2018 champions.

But it wasn’t an easy road.

Caribbean caught a break in the semi-final against the seemingly-unstoppable Europe-Africa when the boys from Italy fell behind early and couldn’t come back.

Caribbean scored on a single by Jamal Zalm, a single by Beyonce Paulina, a single by Yevganni Reinita, a double by Shane Quant, and a sacrifice fly by Cliyano Nahr in the second inning.

Fans were shocked as Europe-Africa lost — despite out-hitting Caribbean 11 to nine.

Caribbean got on the board in the second inning when Zalm singled on a 1-1 count, scoring three runs.

Europe-Africa notched three runs in the fifth inning with Juan Carlos Carreno Jr and Giovanni Ruzzu — both contributing with much needed RBIs.

In the end, it was Quant who took the win for Caribbean.

He lasted two innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out two and walking one. Jeon Martis, Edmon Jops and Rowentley Windster all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.

Windster recorded the last out to earn the save for Caribbean.

Lasting one inning, allowing four hits and six runs while walking one, Alessandro Cantelli took the loss for Europe-Africa.

Over on the other side of the bracket, East was busy clawing their way to to the big game in a showdown against Southeast.

Southeast fans were heartbroken as they lost the lead late in a 6-3 defeat.

The game was tied at two with East batting in the top of the sixth when Jacob Andreoli singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.

But it didn’t start that way, Southeast opened up the scoring in the first inning when Coby Mayo drew a walk, scoring one run.

In the end it was Joe Sheets who earned the win for East: He surrendered two runs on four hits over six innings, striking out four. Andreoli threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen, recording the last three outs to earn the save.

Mayo took the loss for Southeast. He went two-thirds of an inning, allowing five runs on three hits, striking out two and walking one.

Luis Fuentes started the game for Southeast. He allowed one hit and one run over five innings, striking out four. Notably, Caleb Cyr went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Southeast in hits.

In the championship, an early lead helped Caribbean defeat East 7-2 when Caribbean scored on an error, a single by Rowentley Windster, a sacrifice fly by Yevganni Reinita and a groundout by Shane Quant in the second inning.

It only got better.

Caribbean pulled away for good with four runs in the second inning. In the second Windster singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run, Reinita’s sac fly scored one run for Caribbean and Quant grounded out, scoring one run.

Elchero Fransisca pitched Caribbean to victory.

He lasted six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out four. Quant threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Quant recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Caribbean.

Danny Storm took the loss for East.

He went two innings, allowing four runs on three hits, striking out one and walking one.

Caribbean had a total of seven hits in the game including multiple hits by Rajeev Klaber and Quant.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

