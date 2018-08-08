Road closures coming to US-123

The closures will run Aug. 13 through Aug. 17. The closures will run Aug. 13 through Aug. 17.

EASLEY — The latest phase of the SC-153 extension project could cause some delays as Thrift Development, the company contracted for the project, has announced nightly road closures beginning mid-August.

According to a spokesperson with the company, the temporary traffic control operations will consist of some daytime lane closures, as well as re-occurring nighttime lane closures.

The closures will start on Monday, Aug. 13 and continuing through Friday, Aug. 17, they said.

“The night-time lane closures will take place each night on US-123 near the intersection of SC-153 and also along the entrance and exit ramps of the US-123/SC-153 intersection,” they said. “These traffic control operations are necessary for the safety of workers to perform certain work operations as work progress on the SC-153 extension project.”

Drivers in this area should expect delays during this time period and are urged to use caution in the work zones and especially around lane closures and other traffic control operations throughout the course of the project, they said.

The current estimated completion date for the project is August 2020.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) states that once completed, the project will connect SC-153 from its existing terminus at US-123 to a point on Saluda Dam Road (S-36) between Grant Valley Road/Bishop Drive and Prince Perry Road (S-135).

Improvements will consist of providing a two-lane roadway (one lane each direction) from SC 153 to Latham Road and then a three lane roadway (one lane each direction with a paved median) will proceed to Prince Perry Road, the plans read.

Curb and gutter with sidewalks will be provided from Latham Road to Prince Perry Road. At this point a three-lane roadway (one lane each direction with a paved median) and a 10-foot multiuse path will continue to Saluda Dam Road, they said.

The primary purpose of the project is to reduce congestion on US 123 and to improve mobility on the eastern side of Easley, SCDOT officials said.

By Kasie Strickland

