Liberty City Admin resigns

Hughes Hughes

LIBERTY — In a surprise move on Friday, it was revealed that Liberty City Administrator Shirley Hughes will not be returning to her post come 2019.

Originally brought on about a year ago to help the city combat its financial woes, Hughes was instrumental in implementing cost-saving measures such as eliminating curb-side recycling and the consolidation of the city’s fire department with Pickens County.

The announcement came not as an official release from the city, but rather tucked on the city’s amended agenda for its upcoming City Council meeting on Aug. 13.

The added executive session section reads “to discuss employment matter: Specifically, a discussion regarding the resignation of the City Administrator, Shirley Hughes, and the application and hiring process to fill the position of City Administrator.”

When contacted for an official statement on her resignation by this publication, Hughes responded only that her last day would be Dec. 31, 2018.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Liberty-1.jpg Hughes https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Hughes.jpg Hughes Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.