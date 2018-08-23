Two dead in crash

PICKENS — Two people from Walhalla were killed on Aug. 18 when South Carolina Highway Patrol said a vehicle lost control while driving on Shady Grove Road in Pickens County.

The victims, identified by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office as 39-year-old Deborah Baynard and 58-year-old Randall Luker, died at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 10 p.m. when a car lost control and hit another car going in the opposite direction.

According to SCHP Troopers, there were three passengers in the car that was struck.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the hospital but no word has been released concerning their condition.

Records state the unrestrained passenger as well as the (also unrestrained) person sitting in the backseat — Baynard and Luker — died at the scene.

The unidentified driver of the car that lost control was taken to the hospital but again, no word has been released about his condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

