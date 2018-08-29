Bill Carr honored

The football field at Easley High was named for former Coach and Mayor Bill Carr. The football field at Easley High was named for former Coach and Mayor Bill Carr. Coach Bill Carr Coach Bill Carr

EASLEY — When it comes to Easley football, everyone knows the name Bill Carr. On Friday, his legacy was cemented with the naming of the football stadium at Easley High School in his honor.

William “Bill” Carr attended Erskine College, Emory University, the University of South Carolina and the University of Georgia.

In his coaching career he led the football programs at Spartanburg, Liberty and — of course — Easley high schools.

According to records, he is the thirteenth “winningest” coach in S.C. state history with 242 wins.

At Easley High, Carr coached from 1957-1967, winning a State Championship in 1962 and Upper State Titles in ‘60 and ‘63.

He was named Carolina Class AA Coach of the Year in 1962 and National Coach of the Year in ‘78.

A man of science, Carr taught chemistry, physics, advanced algebra and calculus and even years after his death, former students and players still recall how he always had a kind word and a high-five for a job well done.

When coaching was behind him, rather than sit on the sidelines, Carr served as Mayor of Easley for 16 years. City records show he was instrumental in the growth and development of the city.

In 1978, Carr was awarded with the Order of the Palmetto — the highest honor a Governor can bestow.

The School District of Pickens County approved the proposal to name the stadium after Carr back in January of this year but decided to wait until the Green Wave’s first home game for the dedication.

Improvements to the facility include new signage, stone columns and black steel gates showcasing a big letter “E” on each side.

”I think this looks really nice and I’m glad they did it,” said Michael Sandler, a long-time Easley football fan. “Carr was a great coach and Easley was a force to be reckoned with back then. Maybe we’ll channel some of that spirit and energy of the good ole’ days back here on this field.”

Sandler said the only let down of the night was Easley losing the game to Daniel 28-54.

“I’m not going to read too much into it — I think the Lions are going to be trouble for everyone this season — but it would have been really great to win tonight,” he said. “But, I guess it’s like Carr said: ‘You just have to try harder next time.’”

The football field at Easley High was named for former Coach and Mayor Bill Carr.

By Kasie Strickland

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

