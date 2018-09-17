Staying safe when Flo’s in town

EASLEY — While it can be tempting to take a sense of comfort in that we reside Upstate and not the coast, hurricanes are still a real threat to our communities.

This false sense of security can lead many residents to not take preparations for such events seriously — a mistake, according to the City of Easley.

“The City of Easley is watching Hurricane Florence very closely and taking precautions for the possibility of heavy precipitation and wind damage,” said Megan Wallace with the City on Wednesday. “The City of Easley takes measures to prevent this through proper maintenance of public stormwater infrastructure.”

However, citizens can take steps to reduce the risk of damage related to this type of storm, she said.

Residents are encouraged to take the time ahead of the storm to inspect street grates, drains, ditches, creeks and road culverts near your property for blockages.

If you see debris in these areas call the Public Works Department 864-855-7916 before the storm hits.

But remember, never enter flooded areas to clear stormwater structures, they stressed.

If you see a tree fall on a power line or you want to report an outage, contact Easley Combined Utilities at 864-859-4013.

Try to clear all gutters, downspouts and private drains of any debris before the storm to ensure rain doesn’t wash debris into public drains and lead to flooding and trim any dead limbs or trees on your property before the storm.

“Hurricanes can bring wind far inland,” said Wallace. “When hurricane remnants are in the forecast, store or tie down outdoor furniture, decorations, trash cans and anything else that wind can turn into a projectile.”

Also, residents are encouraged to close curtains or blinds so if windows do get broken, it can prevent shattered glass from scattering in the home.

Lastly, residents are asked to contact the City of Easley non-emergency number if there are any signs of storm system failures, such as pipes coming apart, flooding or downed trees. That number is 864-859-4025.

But in any emergency situation that arises due to flooding or storm damage — just dial 911.

