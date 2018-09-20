Cycling for a cause

A rider crosses the finish line in the 2016 Ride to the Rock. A rider crosses the finish line in the 2016 Ride to the Rock. Registration for this event is being handled by www.Active.com. Registration for this event is being handled by www.Active.com.

PICKENS — Cyclists from around the area are gearing up for The Pickens Rotary Club’s annual fundraising event, “Ride to the Rock.”

For the past five years, the ride has generated funds for various causes around the Upstate. In its sixth installment, Ride to the Rock is raising funds for Pickens County Guardian ad litem, Family Promise and for a water fountain for the Doodle Park.

This year’s ride will also feature a beer garden, live music and a bar-be-que meal — besides the awesome views participants can take in as they traverse the 40, 60 or 100k routes.

The 2018 ride will start at 114 W Main Street in Pickens and travel north to Highway 11.

For the 40k and the 60k routes will be the same as in the past, said race organizer Linda Cassell. However, the Metric Century (100k) will climb Highway 178 to the continental divide and the Red Lion Inn near Rosman, N.C., before returning to Pickens.

The rides are fully supported with a SAG vehicle and rest stops. Day of ride registration begins at 8 a.m. and the ride will start at 9 a.m.

Additionally, a complimentary t-shirt will be included for all pre-registered riders.

The race has grown each year and 2018 is no different. About 200 riders are expected, said Cassell, up 20 percent from last year.

Jim Markel, who raced in the 40k last year said his plans were to “up his game” for the 2018 race.

“I was pretty new to cycling last year so I went with the 40 but when I had finished, I wished I had pushed myself a little harder,” he said. “I was going to do the 100k this year but my wife talked me down to the 60.

“Baby steps, she joked,” Markel said.

The race is put on by the Pickens Rotary Club which was chartered in 1949 and has been actively serving the Pickens community by following the motto “Service above self” ever since.

Rotary is an international service organization whose mission is to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world.

In Rotary International, there are currently over 34,000 clubs and 1.2 million members worldwide.

Registration for this event is being handled by www.Active.com.

A rider crosses the finish line in the 2016 Ride to the Rock. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_031.jpg A rider crosses the finish line in the 2016 Ride to the Rock. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress Registration for this event is being handled by www.Active.com. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_rock.jpg Registration for this event is being handled by www.Active.com. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress

Ride to the Rock returns Sept. 22

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.